Litera and ZERO Systems Partner to Deliver New Mobile Metadata Manager to Law Firms
Litera can now extend Metadact’s iOS mobile device capabilities via integration with the ZERO mobile iOS client
We are passionate about bringing the power of generative AI to enterprises while adhering to the highest data privacy and security standards”CAMPBELL, CALIF., US, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Litera, a global leader in legal technology solutions, and ZERO Systems, a generative AI company for enterprises, are partnering to offer a mobile metadata management solution for law firms.
— Alex Babin, co-founder and CEO of ZERO Systems
ZERO Systems’ Hercules platform uses generative AI to systematically label unstructured data at the point of ingestion, both at the edge and within the security perimeter of the enterprise. Litera's Metadact is the leading solution used by legal professionals to automatically remove potentially sensitive metadata from emails and attachments.
The partnership now allows legal professionals to enjoy the same level of flexibility and security in their metadata redaction capabilities on mobile that was previously only available on desktop.
Important features in the new mobile email client include wrong recipient detection, prioritization of emails by importance, automatic signature creation, and automated folder assignment. It also prevents data leaks and manages user access by supporting protection policies through its integration with Intune, MobileIron, WorkspaceOne, and Citrix.
"The leading law firms we work with at Litera are leveraging the latest technology to increase the value they provide to clients while providing more flexible work opportunities and tools to lawyers working on-the-go,” said Alan Taylor, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Litera. “To meet the evolving demands of our industry, we are excited by the opportunity to integrate and partner with ZERO Systems on Metadact to create a better, more secure experience for our shared customers."
ZERO Systems seamlessly integrates with Litera’s Metadact to offer metadata management capabilities via its mobile email client, providing additional control over hidden data in files and safeguards against common email recipient errors. The solution enables lawyers using iOS mobile devices to protect themselves against data loss, improve document security, and enhance collaboration on the go.
"We are passionate about bringing the power of generative AI to enterprises while adhering to the highest data privacy and security standards," said Alex Babin, co-founder and CEO of ZERO Systems. “Through this partnership, we can offer a world-class experience to legal professionals across all their desktop and mobile devices.”
Knowledge work depends on specialists that are difficult to retain and scale. Generative AI can help if security and reliability can be ensured. ZERO Systems’ Hercules is a platform that enables enterprises to create, deploy, and run high-quality generative AI applications to augment knowledge workers. So businesses can increase revenue and margins while reducing attrition. In 2022, ZERO Systems was recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor" in Data-Centric AI. The company also features on the Gartner Hype Cycle for Natural Language Processing.
Press Center
ZERO Systems
mktg@zerosystems.com