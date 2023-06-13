NINE BILLS SIGNED BY GOVERNOR GREEN ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7, 2023, ENACTED INTO LAW

HONOLULU, HI ̶ On Monday, June 7, 2023, Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed nine bills.

The legislation signed by Governor Green included bills that:

Provide funds for the University of Hawaiʻi Pamantasan Council’s positions and projects to ensure the state champions educational equity and diversity in higher education [HB968 HD1 SD1 CD1];

Appropriate funds to the Department of Taxation for upgrades to software and computer systems; and require the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism to work with the University of Hawaiʻi on workforce development activities that support the development of the Hawaiʻi Pacific Hydrogen Hub [HB28 HD1 SD1 CD1]; and

Establish the Illegal Fireworks Task Force within the Department of Law Enforcement to stop the importation of illegal fireworks and explosives into the state, promote compliance with the fireworks control laws, and ensure the safety and security of facilities and institutions in the state against the discharge of illegal fireworks and explosives [SB821 SD1 HD2 CD1].

The complete list of bills signed includes the following:

Click links to see full details of bills enacted into law.

RELATING TO EXCESSIVE NOISE:

SB588 SD2 HD1 CD1, enacted as Act 63, SLH 2023

RELATING TO THE UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII:

HB968 HD1 SD1 CD1, enacted as Act 64, SLH 2023

RELATING TO LIQUOR:

HB16 HD2 SD1, enacted as Act 65, SLH 2023

RELATING TO STATE PROGRAMS:

HB28 HD1 SD1 CD1, enacted as Act 66, SLH 2023

RELATING TO FIREWORKS:

SB821 SD1 HD2 CD1, enacted as Act 67, SLH 2023

RELATING TO AGRICULTURAL LANDS:

SB1268 SD1 HD2, enacted as Act 68, 2023

RELATING TO PRELIMINARY DETERMINATION OF PROBABLE CAUSE:

HB97 HD1 SD1, enacted as Act 69, SLH 2023

RELATING TO THE JUDICIARY:

HB382 HD1 SD3 CD1, enacted as Act 70, SLH 2023

RELATING TO THE BUDGET OF THE OFFICE OF HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS:

HB133 HD1 SD2 CD1, enacted as Act 71, SLH 2023

