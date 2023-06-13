Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office and USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to Host a Community Event June 13th

SANTA FE, N.M. - The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office and USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will host a community event Tuesday, June 13, 6 - 8 p.m. on the New Mexico Highlands University campus to discuss and answer questions on their partnership to help claimants, recovering from the Hermit’s Peak Calf/Canyon Fire and subsequent floods, develop Conservation Restoration Plans for properties.

NRCS plans will be provided to claimants at no charge and can be utilized by the Claims Office to streamline the claims review process.

“We encourage all landowners with natural resources impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding to take advantage of this partnership,” said Claims Office Director Angela Gladwell. “We look forward to working with our partners at the NRCS to ensure this opportunity is fully realized and provided to landowners in their recovery.”

Representatives from the Tierra y Montes Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will also be present at this event to answer questions and provide information on conservation efforts.

NRCS Conservation Restoration Plans are comprehensive natural resource plans that provide a holistic approach to recovery. Under this partnership, NRCS plans will give claimants a pathway to restore their property in line with best practices specific to northern New Mexico.

A plan can be requested from NRCS by claimants/landowners regardless of whether they anticipate submitting the conservation/restoration plan to the Claims Office. Conservation work can be done through the utilization of governmental programs, private companies, or by the individual claimants themselves.