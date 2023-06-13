Submit Release
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Results of Directors Vote

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated March 28, 2023 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, June 13, 2023. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee   Outcome of Vote   Votes For   Votes Withheld
Donald Gray   Elected   47,729,123   46,599,621
Michael MacBean   Elected   74,156,222   20,172,522
Brian Davis   Elected   87,312,482   7,016,262
Darren Gee   Elected   88,414,884   5,913,860
Jean-Paul Lachance   Elected   92,395,011   1,933,733
Jocelyn McMinn   Elected   91,258,108   3,070,636
John W. Rossall   Elected   85,468,174   8,860,570
Debra Gerlach   Elected   92,727,012   1,601,732
             

Gregory Fletcher and Kathy Turgeon did not stand for re-election as directors at the Meeting. Peyto wishes to thank each of Mr. Fletcher and Ms. Turgeon for their service as directors of Peyto. Ms. Turgeon continues to serve as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Peyto.

For further information please contact:

Jean-Paul Lachance
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone:  (403) 451-4111
Fax: (403) 451-4100

