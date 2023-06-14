Tim Eschenauer, Former Head of SEO at GroupM, Joins Chartis Interactive to Accelerate Growth
Chartis Interactive, the innovative marketing and technology digital agency announces the appointment of Tim Eschenauer as the Principal of Digital Strategy.
I strongly believe in the model Chartis has adopted, as it is designed to drive meaningful change for our client’s businesses.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartis Interactive, the innovative marketing and technology digital agency is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tim Eschenauer as the Principal of Digital Strategy.
— Tim Eschenauer
Prior to joining Chartis Interactive, Tim was Head of SEO, at global media powerhouse GroupM, where he oversaw 2X growth of the SEO practice, and worked on the agency’s strategic clients including JPMorgan Chase, Kimberly Clark, Jaguar Land Rover and others.
At Chartis, Tim will focus on enhancing Chartis's digital strategy offerings with his vast expertise and keen strategic insight to help agency's clients develop and deploy customer acquisition, engagement and retention strategies.
Navneet Virk, Managing Partner at Chartis, warmly welcomes Eschenauer to the team, "Having worked with Tim in the past, I am confident in his abilities and believe that our clients will benefit immensely from his insights and expertise. As a digital agency with a consultancy approach to problem solving, we are uniquely positioned to cater to the complex challenges large brand face digitally and adapt to their needs with more flexibility than larger agencies. Tim's appointment is a resounding testament to this belief, and his proficiency aligns perfectly with our mission."
Chartis champions the idea that smaller, agile digital agencies taking a consultative approach are better equipped to cater to the intricate needs of large-scale clients. This belief, driven by the importance of adaptability, bespoke solutions, and personalized attention, resonates with Eschenauer's own professional philosophy.
"I strongly believe in the model Chartis has adopted, as it is designed to drive meaningful change for our client’s businesses," he said. "Their commitment to an approach that is flexible, attentive, and client-centric aligns with my vision. I'm eager to contribute to this talented team and help drive impactful bottom-line results for our clients."
Eschenauer's rich experience working with major global brands equips him with a unique understanding of their nuanced needs, positioning him well to guide clients through the intricacies of digital strategy at Chartis and helping them leverage data to drive growth and retention.
For more information about Chartis and their innovative approach to marketing and technology consultancy, please visit www.chartis.io.
About Chartis Interactive
Chartis is a marketing and technology consultancy dedicated to helping brands activate data to create and optimize digital solutions. They focus on driving customer acquisition, engagement, and retention, combining data-driven insights with innovative technology to deliver tailored solutions that drive business growth. Chartis with has partnered with global brands like HBO Max, NBA, WNBA, Kellogg’s, Dover Corporation, W.L. Gore and others to help them drive bottom-line impact through the use of data and digital technology.
Media Contact:
Cara Talmadge
cara.talmade@chartis.io
Cara Talmadge
Chartis Interactive
+1 917-774-2913
cara.talmadge@chartis.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn