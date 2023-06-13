More Homeowners Eligible for Mortgage Assistance as Homeowner Assistance Fund Program Expands

Posted on Jun 13, 2023 in News

Hawaii Housing Finance & Development Corporation

For Immediate Release: June 13, 2023





After more than a year in operation, the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Program is expanding to provide more assistance and expand eligibility to help even more homeowners in Hawaii. Now there are more ways for homeowners who didn’t qualify before, to qualify for much-needed assistance.

Effective immediately, the program is expanding in four significant ways:

The maximum assistance amount per household has been increased to $60,000 from $30,000

Forward payment mortgage assistance is available for up to 12 months

Homeowners do not have to be delinquent to qualify for assistance

Reverse mortgage homeowners are now eligible

Since the program’s inception, service providers Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) and Hawaii Community Lending (HCL) have been serving the neediest homeowners by providing essential mortgage assistance to homeowners who experienced financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This expansion will provide more Hawaii homeowners with access to essential mortgage assistance.

Through the program, homeowners may receive assistance with their mortgages, certain property charges, or utilities. Homeowners do not have to have a mortgage to qualify for certain property charges or utility payment assistance, as long as all other program eligibility requirements are met. Homeowners must have experienced a financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements to qualify.

Homeowners who previously applied are encouraged to contact their local program service provider to find out if they are now eligible for assistance or additional assistance. The program is currently available in three Hawaii counties. Find out more and learn how to apply by contacting your local county program.

Maui County published an RFP for its HAF Program on Monday, May 8, 2023. The RFP closed on Saturday, May 24, 2023, at 2 pm Hawaii Standard Time (HST). A proposal was not received in response to the RFP. Maui County is exploring alternate options to stand up the program.