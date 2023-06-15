Bradley Burton

Brad Burton PharmD, Celebrates Philanthropic Endeavors That Dot His Stellar Career

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Brad Burton, an oncology expert, is proud to celebrate his philanthropic efforts that have formed a critical aspect of his career to date. Dr. Burton’s philanthropic works range from regional volunteer initiatives to charitable donations.

In terms of volunteer activities, one of Dr. Burton’s latest contributions is to BMore Community Food (BCF), sponsored through An End to Ignorance, Inc. He began volunteering with BCF just this year, assisting other volunteers and staff with packaging and distributing food for individuals and families at weekly curbside events. Dr. Burton takes pride in knowing that these food distribution efforts provide nourishment to the less fortunate, and greatly enjoys the interactions with other volunteers and the public that he serves.

Besides the BMore Food Community, Dr. Burton is also a volunteer to the AstraZeneca STEM ambassador Program. This program delivers hands-on STEM training, mentorship, and other activities to primary and secondary school students. Dr. Burton takes part in this volunteer program for two main reasons: 1) he hopes to impart that the STEM field offers countless career options that can be rewarding, but more importantly a lot of fun, and 2) he was very fortunate to have excellent mentors who guided him along the way, so he feels that it is his duty now to “pay it forward” by sharing his own excitement and experiences with the future of STEM.

Dr. Burton has done a lot for the community throughout his career including charitable donations one of which is to the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy, his alma mater. This program is globally known for its quality of pharmacy training and medical research, and his regular donations to this institution are a testament to his confidence that the quality of these programs will translate to equally impressive medical innovations that may positively revolutionize the care of patients worldwide. Having dedicated his career to the treatment of cancer, Dr. Burton is also a regular donor to various cancer-related charities.

However, it is not just in the field of medicine that Dr. Brad Burton has been making donations aimed at making a change as he is also a regular contributor to the United Negro College Fund. Dr. Burton understands that quality higher education is one of many paths towards equality and deconstructing systems that inherently bias people of color. By contributing to the United Negro College Fund, Dr. Burton is able to deliver funds in order to promote access to higher education which he hopes will impact social change throughout and offer mankind, regardless of ethnic background, equal opportunities for happiness and success. His heart for helping others not only lends itself to the aforementioned charities, but to others such as the United Way of Central Maryland, the Maryland Food Bank, and Helping Up Mission – Baltimore. The latter of which helps men and women fighting addiction and homelessness to regain fruitful and enriching lives. Dr. Burton notes how important it is to remember and understand that these individuals are human beings, and how a little kindness, empathy, and assistance could go a very long way in terms of pulling these individuals out of the depths of addiction and poverty.

Brad Burton, PharmD, is a highly accomplished and dedicated Board-Certified Oncology Pharmacist (BCOP) who has made significant contributions to the field. With a passion for caring for patients with cancer, he has emerged as a prominent figure in oncology pharmacy. Starting his journey as a pharmacy technician in the retail setting, Dr. Burton's interest in oncology grew during his college years, leading him to pursue a career focused on improving patient outcomes in cancer care. An active member of esteemed professional organizations such as the Hematology Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, Dr. Burton stays at the forefront of pharmacotherapy and patient safety trends. Collaborating with fellow experts in the field, he works tirelessly to enhance patient care and advance the practice of oncology pharmacy. He now works in a role with other scientists and physicians where he supports the development of new cancer therapies. In this fast-paced setting, he utilizes his extensive clinical and research experiences to contribute to the well-being of patients. Besides his professional responsibilities, Dr. Burton is dedicated to philanthropy centered around mentorship, medical research, and supporting the welfare of vulnerable members of our society.