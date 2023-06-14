Artistic Elements, Boca Raton's Premier Luxury Home Décor Showroom and Interior Design Studio, Expands and Grows Team

Drew and Katya Thompson, owners of Artistic Elements Artistic Elements' Design Studio Drew and Katya Thompson, owners of Artistic Elements

Artistic Elements is Boca Raton's premier Luxury Interior Design Studio. As the company expands, they are seeking talented professionals to join their team.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Artistic Elements, the esteemed Luxury Home Décor Showroom and Interior Design Studio, is excited to announce the successful completion of its expansion and the addition of new team members. Led by visionary owners Katya and Drew Thompson, Artistic Elements has transformed into a thriving hub of creativity and innovation.

Following their recent expansion, Artistic Elements now boasts a spacious Design Studio and an expansive showroom that showcases an exquisite collection of bespoke furniture and accessories sourced from renowned vendors worldwide. Concurrently, the design studio has gained a dedicated workspace adjacent to the showroom, meticulously designed by the Artistic Elements' in-house Design Team, led by Director of Design, Katya Thompson.

"We are humbled by the unwavering trust our clients and customers have bestowed upon us, which propelled our growth and compelled us to expand. Securing the adjacent office space was an extraordinary opportunity that we seized without hesitation. The transformation is truly astounding, and we invite everyone to witness the remarkable progress we've made," expressed Katya Thompson.

In addition to the physical expansion, Artistic Elements is delighted to announce the growth of their talented team. Currently comprising 15 dedicated professionals, they are actively seeking exceptional individuals to join their dynamic team. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Artistic Elements aims to provide an elevated experience to their esteemed clientele.

Whether you're embarking on a new design project or seeking expert guidance for remodeling or new construction, Artistic Elements offers comprehensive services tailored to meet your unique needs. From intricate construction documents to stunning 3D visualizations, their team delivers exceptional results that surpass expectations.

About Artistic Elements: Artistic Elements is Boca Raton's premier Luxury Home Décor Showroom and Interior Design Studio. Founded by Katya and Drew Thompson, the studio offers a wide range of services, from conceptual design to project execution, to help clients create their dream spaces. With an expert team of designers and an extensive collection of curated furniture and accessories, Artistic Elements delivers exceptional results that surpass expectations. As the company expands, they are seeking talented professionals to join their passionate team.

For more information on Artistic Elements and their expanded offerings, or to join their growing team, please visit their website.