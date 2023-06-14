Introducing Patient World: A New On-Demand Health and Wellness Course Website Featuring Medical Experts and Authors

Transforming Healthspan, Overcoming Common Diseases, Reducing Medical Expenses, and Cultivating Wellness: Discover How with Our Online Courses.



[Clarksville, MD, June 14, 2023] – Tech Treats, LLC is excited to announce its official launch of Patient World, a cutting-edge on-demand health and wellness course platform. With a unique offering of courses taught by medical experts from various fields, Patient World aims to revolutionize how individuals access and engage with health and wellness education. People looking to live healthier and longer lives can now do so from their homes with new on-demand courses from board-certified physicians, authors, and other medical experts. Courses have been designed to empower people to make positive changes to their lifestyle and improve their overall health, all in an engaging and fun environment. Complex medical topics are broken down into bite-size segments, augmented with quizzes, PDFs, and sometimes even downloadable puzzles to reinforce the information presented and make learning fun. Simple hacks to expedite one's diagnosis, slash medical bills, minimize unnecessary, potentially painful, expensive, and dangerous tests/procedures, and make the doctor sit up and notice that he is dealing with an empowered patient are only the beginning.

In today's fast-paced world, prioritizing health and wellness can be challenging. Patient World addresses this by providing convenient and accessible online courses that cater to the needs of busy individuals seeking to enhance their well-being.

Key Features and Benefits of Patient World:

1. Intriguing Course Selection: Patient World offers a range of health and wellness empowerment courses taught by medical experts from diverse fields, and new courses will be added regularly.

2. On-Demand Learning Flexibility: With Patient World's on-demand learning model, individuals can access courses anytime and anywhere, fitting health empowerment seamlessly into their schedules. This flexibility enables learners to take control of their health journey.

3. Medical Expertise: The courses on Patient World feature board-certified medical experts, ensuring the highest quality and credibility. Learners can benefit from the knowledge and insights of these industry-leading professionals, gaining practical skills and actionable strategies for better health.

4. Engaging and Interactive Format: Patient World offers an immersive learning experience through multimedia content, including videos, quizzes, downloadable PDFs, and occasionally puzzles. This engaging format enables learners to reinforce vital knowledge and enjoy the process.

"Patient World is delighted to launch as the go-to platform for fun and engaging health and wellness information. Our curated courses empower individuals to prioritize their well-being like never before. With the flexibility of on-demand learning and a wide range of topics, we believe Patient World will transform how people approach their health and wellness journey for the rest of their lives," says founder Ann Hester, M.D. “You don’t have to go to medical school to learn how to navigate the healthcare system and optimize your health and well-being. You just need the right tools provided by the right people in the right setting at the right time. Who says doctors can't be fun and engaging manner? If patients are to take their rightful place at the center of their healthcare team, they need practical advice. At Patient World, our mission is to educate, motivate, and empower - and have some fun along the way,"

Some current courses include:

1. Lifestyle Medicine - Power to Improve Healthspan, taught by Marsha Seidelman, M.D., board-certified in Lifestyle Medicine

2. Power Empowerment 101 Masterclass - taught by Ann Hester, M.D., board-certified internist and author of Patient Empowerment 101: More than a book, it's an adventure!

3. Mastering Cardiac Wellness: Understanding and Managing Heart Failure, taught by Keyur Mavani, M.D., multi-board-certified cardiologist

4. Unlocking a Healthier Lifestyle: Empowering Filipinos for Optimal Well-being, taught by Marianne Cunanan-Bush, M.D., board-certified internist - recorded in both English and Tagalog

5. Total Body Freedom Fundamentals, taught by physical therapist and author Dr. Amy Novotny

Courses to be added in the summer of 2023 will highlight the expertise of Chef Dr. Mike (Michael Fenster, M.D.), interventional cardiologist, professor of culinary medicine and professional chef; Priya Jaisinghani, M.D., board-certified endocrinologist and obesity expert; David Miller, RN, Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist; Jan Strong, BS, RRT, certified asthma, COPD, and smoking cessation educator; and David Jahr, ghostwriter for 5 New York Times best-selling books, including The Daniel Plan. Courses in Spanish are coming soon. And, what would Patient World be if it didn't include presenters from different parts of the world? Canadian and UK presenters will join our World soon, followed by experts from other nations.

Patient World is offering a limited-time promotion to celebrate the launch, granting new users access to deeply discounted courses. Through its convenient and accessible online format, Patient World aims to empower individuals to prioritize their health and well-being. With engaging content and a commitment to excellence, this platform promises to revolutionize how people conquer their health and wellness challenges.

The Patient World YouTube podcast (YouTube.com/@PatientWorld) launched simultaneously to enhance patient empowerment resources thru a wide variety of interviews from health care professionals and patients from all walks of life who have an important message to share.

Media Contact:

Ann Hester, M.D., Patient World Visionary

dr.hester@patientempowerment101.com

