Brookfield Business Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, News, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Corporation (the "Corporation") (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) today announced that all nine nominees proposed for election to the board of directors of the Corporation by holders of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares ("Exchangeable Shares") and holders of class B multiple voting shares ("Class B Shares") were elected at the Corporation's annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2023 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



In accordance with the Corporation’s articles, each Exchangeable Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Shares were entitled to a total of 218,865,171 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the nine directors:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Jeffrey Blidner 279,534,680 97.62 6,817,718 2.38 David Court 285,628,538 99.75 723,860 0.25 Stephen Girsky 286,242,004 99.96 110,394 0.04 David Hamill 285,504,418 99.70 847,980 0.30 Anne Ruth Herkes 285,501,861 99.70 850,537 0.30 John Lacey 280,746,111 98.04 5,606,287 1.96 Don Mackenzie 286,321,736 99.99 30,662 0.01 Michael Warren 286,319,212 99.99 33,186 0.01 Patricia Zuccotti 286,315,701 99.99 36,697 0.01

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares represented at the Corporation’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $825 billion of assets under management.

