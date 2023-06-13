Major Opioid Settlement Brings $209 Million to Utah

June 13, 2023

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes today announced the final approval of $17.3 billion in opioid agreements with drug makers Teva and Allergan, and pharmacies CVS and Walgreens. Utah will receive $209 million, to be paid over 15 years. Opioid crisis investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry have resulted in more than $50 billion in settlements nationally.

This latest settlement is another victory for the Utah Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the many other government agencies who have persistently demanded those responsible for the opioid epidemic address the effects they have had on our communities. After vigorous negotiations on a national level, these defendants have committed to the agreement and will release funds to a national administrator later this summer. Money will be disbursed to state and local governments by the end of 2023.

The settlements will also require Teva’s opioid business to provide stringent injunctive relief that, among other things, will prevent all opioid marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse. Additionally, Allergan is required to stop selling opioids for the next ten years. CVS and Walgreens have agreed to injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions. This court-ordered injunctive relief will help ensure a similar crisis like this does not happen again. A final agreement with Walmart will not be announced today as there are different processes for finalizing that settlement, which is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Utah and other state attorneys general from across the United States participated in various negotiations. Participating states included North Carolina, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office continues its engagement to recover compensation from other defendants in ongoing litigation.