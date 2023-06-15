The Institute for Cultural Evolution Nonprofit Launches Its Flagship Program: The Developmental Politics Project
Healing the torn fabric of American culture through values integration.
Developmental Politics is essential reading for those who are concerned about the dysfunctional condition of America’s democracy. …”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the visionary leadership of its cofounder and lead philosopher Steve McIntosh, the Institute for Cultural Evolution is announcing the launch of its flagship program: The Developmental Politics Project (the ‘Project’). This new initiative marks a significant milestone in the Institute's mission to help mend the torn social fabric of American society and foster the growth of a more integrated and evolved culture. The Project embodies McIntosh's political insights and represents a meaningful step towards a better version of American culture—ultimately, a more harmonious society.
— John Mackey, Founder of Whole Foods Market
This Project’s founding is in response to the deep divisions that plague American society, particularly in politics. Its cultural approach to politics recognizes the existence of America's three major worldviews—modernism, progressivism, and traditionalism—that have become increasingly fragmented and polarized over the past decades. Each of these worldviews possesses both positive goals and negative pathologies, which create barriers to collaboration and hinder societal progress. The Project endeavors to integrate and harmonize the positive values of each of these major worldviews into a more comprehensive cultural synthesis. This approach transcends traditional political boundaries and seeks to identify innovative "win-win-win" solutions that honor and incorporate the best aspects of all sides. These proposed solutions recognize the necessity of each worldview's problem-solving focus and aim to bridge the gaps between them.
The Project employs a new and powerful method known as values integration, pioneered by McIntosh. Drawing inspiration from successful business practices such as stakeholder integration, this method fosters consensus-building and maximizes overall societal benefit. Instead of approaching political issues with a win-lose mentality, values integration begins by affirming the positive values of each worldview. It strives to find common ground and create a political landscape that accommodates the concerns and aspirations of all sides.
The Project,, acknowledges that these three major worldviews have evolved through historical conflicts and pushbacks against each other. As such, the integration process does not seek to erase or merge these worldviews into a static position. Instead, it embraces a dynamic integration that preserves the vital tension and challenge between them in the service of ongoing cultural evolution.
The Project's growing platform of policy recommendations exemplifies the power of values integration, producing issue positions that naturally resonate with people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives. The Project offers a compelling alternative to the prevailing polarization in American political discourse through the values integration method.
McIntosh, a noted philosopher, and author, has played a pivotal role in shaping The Project. His deep understanding of cultural evolution and his visionary insights have been instrumental in developing this transformative initiative. McIntosh's commitment to bridging ideological gaps and fostering a more inclusive and forward-thinking political landscape shines through in the Project's framework and recommendations.
For more information about The Developmental Politics Project and Steve McIntosh, please visit www.developmentalpolitics.org.
For more information about the Institute for Cultural Evolution nonprofit organization, please visit www.culturalevolution.org.
