EMU Continues to Empower the Role of Women in Information Technology and Technology

Under the collaboration of the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) School of Computing and Technology (SCT) and the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Commerce - Women Entrepreneurs Council (CTCC-WEC), a seminar titled "EmpowHER: Unleashing the potential of the female students at EMU" was organized to support gender equality and empower women. The seminar was attended by EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs, Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, SCT Director, Assist. Prof. Dr. Ece Çelik, CTCC-WEC President Meryem Çerkez Gürtunç, council members, academics, and numerous students.

The said seminar, held within the scope of the collaboration protocol signed in 2022 between EMU SCT and Famagusta Women's Center (MAKAMER), aimed not only to raise awareness but also to make a difference by addressing the low number of women receiving education in the field of information technology and technology in both the industry and universities. It was carried out under the "Girls in IT and Technology (GİTT) Project" developed.

The seminar was presented for all students of EMU, and specifically for female students studying in the informatics and technology programs at EMU. The event aimed to encourage EMU female students to take a more active role in their education and professional lives, help them stand out in job applications, and provide them with information on how to succeed in their careers. The event falls within the scope of the fifth goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which is Gender Equality, and directly addresses the sub-goals of 10 out of the other 16 goals of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Prominent Women Leaders Delivered Presentations

The opening speeches of the seminar were delivered by Vice Rector Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu, and Assist. Prof. Dr. Çelik and Gürtunç. The event featured Human Resources Specialist Hidayet Serdar and Co-Founders of Bold Innovates, İpek Gündüz and Melis Güvensoy, as speakers. The said speakers, who are valuable role models for female university students in their respective sectors, shared their success stories, experiences, the challenges they faced, and methods to overcome those challenges. The speeches also emphasized the factors considered in job applications and the necessary elements for success. Following the speeches, EMU students had the opportunity to ask the speakers questions about the professional world.

"The Women of EMU Will Shatter the Glass Ceiling"

In a statement issued by the BITEK Executive Board following the event, it was emphasized that the event received great interest and was conducted interactively, allowing students to actively participate in the discussions and ask questions. The feedback received from students after the event demonstrated that it was beneficial for them. The BITEK Executive Board aims to ensure that EMU's female students graduate as future technology leaders and stated that more activities will be organized in collaboration with stakeholders to empower the said students in the upcoming period. The statement expressed, "The glass ceiling is the invisible and transparent barrier that prevents women from reaching higher-level positions, despite all their efforts. We believe that the women of EMU will shatter the glass ceiling."