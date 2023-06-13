Successful Students of EMU Public Relations and Advertising Department Received Certificates

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Communication, Public Relations and Advertising Department organized a certificate ceremony for students who demonstrated successful performance during the 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester.

During the ceremony held with the participation of Public Relations and Advertising Department Chair Prof. Dr. Anıl Kemal Kaya and Vice Chair of the same department Assist. Prof. Dr. Umut Ayman, academicians and students, a total of 87 successful students in Turkish and English programs were presented honor and high honor certificates.

While Asya Savant delivered a speech on behalf of the students who were successful in the Turkish Program of the Department of Public Relations and Advertising, Chukwudumenı S. Onumajulu delivered a speech on behalf of the students studying in the English program.

In their speeches, the students expressed that they are proud of being a student of EMU Faculty of Communication and being a part of EMU, and expressed that they are happy with the education they receive, thanks to the quality of education and the international vision of EMU. Students also stated that the strong communication between academicians and students had a great impact on their success.

After the certificate ceremony, students and academicians had pleasant moments at a cocktail organisation held at the Faculty of Communication and immortalized these beautiful moments with a group photo.