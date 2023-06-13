Major Drilling Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results, Annual Net Earnings up 40%

/EIN News/ -- MONCTON, New Brunswick, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (“Major Drilling” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDI), a leading provider of specialized drilling services to the mining sector, today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, ended April 30, 2023.



Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Revenue of $735.7 million, an increase of 13.1% over the prior year.

EBITDA (1) of $144.2 million (or $1.74 per share), up from $114.1 million last year.

of $144.2 million (or $1.74 per share), up from $114.1 million last year. Net earnings of $74.9 million (or $0.90 per share), up 40% from last year.

Net cash (1) grew by $60.9 million during the year to $59.3 million.

grew by $60.9 million during the year to $59.3 million. Achieved new milestone of 9.4 million Lost Time Injury (“LTI”) free hours and an LTI Rate of 0.05, a new record in the Company’s history.

Q4 2023 Highlights

Revenue of $185.0 million, a decrease of 2.6% over the same period last year.

EBITDA of $37.2 million (or $0.45 per share), down from $40.7 million over the same period last year.

Net earnings of $20.8 million (or $0.25 per share), down 7% over the same period last year.

Robust activity levels returned after a slower start to the quarter.

“In fiscal year 2023, Major Drilling generated the second highest annual revenue in the Company’s history at a time where mineral exploration expenditures are still only at 60% of the amount spent at the peak in 2012. Our strong EBITDA allowed us to grow our net cash position by over $60 million this year, positioning us well as this cycle plays out, and for future years,” said Denis Larocque, President and CEO of Major Drilling. “Despite some challenging weather conditions in Nevada and Northern Canada in February, which slowed down the restart of operations after our seasonally slow third quarter, we were pleased to see robust activity levels return by the end of the quarter.”

“A solid financial performance allowed the Company to generate $37.2 million in EBITDA for the quarter. And despite an anticipated ramp-up in working capital, typical for the fourth quarter, our financial position remained strong, ending the quarter with $59.3 million of net cash,” said Ian Ross, CFO of Major Drilling. “With $180 million in available liquidity, we are well positioned to continue the execution of our growth strategy and remain committed to investing in the business. This quarter, we spent $16.6 million on capital expenditures, including the purchase of 5 new drill rigs and support equipment as we continue to reinvest in the business for long-term success. We also disposed of 7 older, less efficient rigs, bringing the total rig count to 600. Our annual spend of $58.7 million demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing our customers and employees with modern, innovative and safe equipment, as we continue to cement our position as the industry leader in specialized drilling. Further, I’m pleased to note that during the quarter, we announced a Normal Course Issuer Bid to provide additional flexibility to maximize shareholder value as we continue through this industry upcycle.”

“Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the outlook for Major Drilling remains extremely positive as most industry experts believe the anticipated copper supply deficit will further drive the urgent need to replenish reserves. We see an increasing number of global governments begin to address the energy transition every year, turning to renewable energy sources and upgrading their electric grids. This will require an enormous volume of copper, and likely uranium, increasing pressure on the existing supply/demand dynamic. The growing global demand for electric vehicles will only increase the need for metals like copper, nickel and lithium. We expect all of this to lead to substantial additional investments in copper and other base metal exploration projects as we help our customers discover the metals that will allow the world to accelerate its efforts toward decarbonization,” said Denis Larocque.

“Gold continues to lead exploration efforts globally with the average gold mine life decreasing due to the lack of exploration over the last several years. With this growing supply shortfall, several of our senior gold customers have committed to prioritizing value-adding grassroots exploration and development. Many of the new mineral deposits are located in areas challenging to access, requiring complex drilling solutions, and increasing demand for Major Drilling’s specialized services. Our position as the leader in specialized drilling continues to be a factor in attracting business from senior companies, at a time where juniors are facing difficulty financing projects.”

“Despite the urgent need to replenish mineral reserves, both for gold and base metals, the industry is still early in the exploration cycle. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, global non-ferrous exploration budgets increased to $13 billion in 2022, which is still a long way from the $21.5 billion spent in 2012 at the peak of the cycle. The mining industry is still in the discovery phase and will have to go through an intense multi-year infill drilling period to develop new mines in order to fill the projected supply gap in the different commodities.”

“As part of our ongoing efforts to prepare for future increases in activity, and what is lining up to be a busy calendar 2024, the Company expects to spend approximately $80 million in capital expenditures in fiscal 2024. We will, however, remain vigilant and flexible in order to react and adjust to unforeseen market conditions. There is a need to increase the number of specialized and underground drills in some of our busiest markets, to continue to meet and exceed the rigorous standards of our customers. We continue to make investments in innovation directed towards increased productivity, safety, and meeting customers’ demands. We keep growing our fleet of computerized rigs and rod handling capacity, as well as retrofitting some of our rigs with computerized consoles and hands-free rod handlers. This falls in line with the enhancement of our recruiting and training systems as we bring in a new generation of employees, while strengthening our customer service. Finally, we will continue to invest in energy efficient solutions on and around our drills, with systems such as energy efficient drill heating systems and solar powered lighting towers. Through our ESG efforts, we will also add more water recirculation units, which can reduce water consumption by up to 90% in some cases,” concluded Mr. Larocque.

In millions of Canadian dollars (except earnings per share) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Revenue $ 185.0 $ 190.0 $ 735.7 $ 650.4 Gross margin 25.0 % 25.5 % 24.0 % 21.5 % Adjusted gross margin (1) 30.8 % 31.0 % 30.0 % 27.7 % EBITDA (1) 37.2 40.7 144.2 114.1 As percentage of revenue 20.1 % 21.4 % 19.6 % 17.5 % Net earnings 20.8 22.4 74.9 53.5 Earnings per share 0.25 0.27 0.90 0.65

(1) See “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”

Fourth Quarter Ended April 30, 2023

Total revenue for the quarter was $185.0 million, down 2.6% from revenue of $190.0 million recorded in the same quarter last year. The favourable foreign exchange translation impact on revenue and net earnings for the quarter, when comparing to the effective rates for the same period last year, was approximately $7 million and $1 million, respectively.

Revenue for the quarter from Canada - U.S. drilling operations decreased by 8.5% to $99.8 million, compared to the same period last year. Weather negatively impacted activity levels in Nevada and Northern Canada during the early stages of the quarter, which drove the majority of the decrease compared to the prior year.

South and Central American revenue decreased by 5.5% to $45.1 million for the quarter, compared to the same quarter last year. Mexico has seen a significant slowdown in junior activity due to lack of available financing and uncertainty over new mining legislation that has reduced our revenue in the region.

Australasian and African revenue increased by 20.8% to $40.1 million, compared to the same period last year. Strong demand for our specialized services in Australia and new energy work in Mongolia were responsible for the year-over-year growth.

Gross margin percentage for the quarter was 25.0%, compared to 25.5% for the same period last year. Depreciation expense, totaling $10.8 million, is included in direct costs for the current quarter, versus $10.4 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted gross margin, which excludes depreciation expense, was 30.8% for the quarter, compared to 31.0% for the same period last year. Inflationary headwinds have largely been covered through price increases as margins remained consistent from the prior year.

General and administrative costs were $16.3 million, an increase of $1.1 million compared to the same quarter last year. Increased travel and insurance costs, coupled with annual inflationary wage adjustments, make up the majority of the increase compared to the prior year.

Other expenses were $4.0 million, up from $3.4 million in the prior year quarter, due to an increase in the annual allowance for doubtful accounts offset somewhat by lower incentive compensation expenses throughout the Company given the decreased profitability as compared to the prior year quarter.

The income tax provision for the quarter was an expense of $5.3 million, compared to an expense of $6.5 million for the prior year period. The decrease in the income tax provision was related to an overall reduction in profitability.

Net earnings were $20.8 million or $0.25 per share ($0.25 per share diluted) for the quarter, compared to net earnings of $22.4 million or $0.27 per share ($0.27 per share diluted) for the prior year quarter.

Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2023

Total revenue for the year was $735.7 million, up 13% from revenue of $650.4 million recorded in the previous year. The favourable foreign exchange translation impact, when comparing to the effective rates for the previous year, was approximately $23 million on revenue, while net earnings were less impacted at approximately $3 million, as expenditures in foreign jurisdictions tend to be in the same currency as revenue.

Revenue for the year from Canada – U.S. increased by 10% to $405.0 million, compared to the previous year. The growth in this region was mainly attributable to increased revenue from our U.S. operations as our Canadian operations were negatively impacted by a decrease in junior activity in relation to the challenging financing environment they faced.

South and Central American revenue increased by 10% to $166.8 million for the year, compared to the previous year. This increase was related to Chile and Argentina resuming operations after COVID-19 disruptions in the previous year, which was muted by a slowdown in Mexico caused by a reduction in junior activity and uncertainty over new mining legislation.

Australasian and African revenue increased by 24% to $163.9 million, compared to the previous year. Strong demand for our specialized services in Australia and new energy work in Mongolia were responsible for the year-over-year growth.

Gross margin percentage for the year was 24.0%, compared to 21.5% for the previous year. Depreciation expense totaling $43.7 million is included in direct costs for the current year, versus $40.6 million in the prior year. Adjusted gross margin, which excludes depreciation expense, was 30.0% for the year, compared to 27.7% for the prior year. This growth was driven by enhanced productivity and price adjustments, which have more than offset inflation pressures.

General and administrative costs were $65.0 million (8.8% of revenue), an increase of $8.0 million, compared to the previous year (8.8% of revenue). The majority of this increase was due to inflationary wage adjustments, increased travel, and increased insurance costs.

Other expenses were $13.4 million, up from $11.8 million in the prior year, due primarily to higher incentive compensation expenses throughout the Company, given the increased profitability.

Foreign exchange loss was $2.8 million, compared to $1.4 million for last year. While the Company's reporting currency is the Canadian dollar, various jurisdictions have net monetary assets or liabilities exposed to other currencies. In the current fiscal year, various market drivers, such as high inflation and the war in Ukraine, stimulated foreign exchange market volatility.

The income tax provision for the year was an expense of $22.7 million, compared to an expense of $15.0 million for the prior year. The increase was driven by an overall increase in profitability compared to the prior year.

Net earnings were $74.9 million or $0.90 per share ($0.90 per share diluted) for the year, compared to $53.5 million or $0.65 per share ($0.65 per share diluted) for the prior year.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company’s financial data has been prepared in accordance with IFRS, with the exception of certain financial measures detailed below. The measures below have been used consistently by the Company’s management team in assessing operational performance on both segmented and consolidated levels, and in assessing the Company’s financial strength. The Company believes these non-IFRS financial measures are key, for both management and investors, in evaluating performance at a consolidated level and are commonly reported and widely used by investors and lending institutions as indicators of a company’s operating performance and ability to incur and service debt, and as a valuation metric. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted gross profit/margin - excludes depreciation expense:

(in $000s CAD) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Total revenue $ 184,966 $ 189,975 $ 735,742 $ 650,415 Less: direct costs 138,680 141,527 558,841 510,642 Gross profit 46,286 48,448 176,901 139,773 Add: depreciation 10,760 10,416 43,651 40,579 Adjusted gross profit 57,046 58,864 220,552 180,352 Adjusted gross margin 30.8 % 31.0 % 30.0 % 27.7 %

EBITDA - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization:

(in $000s CAD) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Net earnings $ 20,790 $ 22,433 $ 74,922 $ 53,459 Finance (revenues) costs (668 ) 385 (832 ) 1,629 Income tax provision 5,317 6,471 22,650 15,025 Depreciation and amortization 11,778 11,440 47,478 43,981 EBITDA $ 37,217 $ 40,729 $ 144,218 $ 114,094

Net cash (debt) – cash net of debt, excluding lease liabilities reported under IFRS 16 Leases:



(in $000s CAD) April 30, 2023 April 30, 2022 Cash $ 94,432 $ 71,260 Contingent consideration (15,113 ) (22,907 ) Long-term debt (19,972 ) (50,000 ) Net cash (debt) $ 59,347 $ (1,647 )

Major Drilling Group International Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share information) Three months ended Twelve months ended April 30 April 30 (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 TOTAL REVENUE $ 184,966 $ 189,975 $ 735,742 $ 650,415 DIRECT COSTS 138,680 141,527 558,841 510,642 GROSS PROFIT 46,286 48,448 176,901 139,773 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 16,290 15,219 64,957 57,043 Other expenses 3,978 3,419 13,358 11,767 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (143 ) (135 ) (912 ) (546 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 722 656 2,758 1,396 Finance (revenues) costs (668 ) 385 (832 ) 1,629 20,179 19,544 79,329 71,289 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX 26,107 28,904 97,572 68,484 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) Current 5,458 5,833 22,788 13,285 Deferred (141 ) 638 (138 ) 1,740 5,317 6,471 22,650 15,025 NET EARNINGS $ 20,790 $ 22,433 $ 74,922 $ 53,459 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.27 $ 0.90 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.27 $ 0.90 $ 0.65





Major Drilling Group International Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended Twelve months ended April 30 April 30 (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 NET EARNINGS $ 20,790 $ 22,433 $ 74,922 $ 53,459 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations 1,813 3,523 16,882 7,407 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (net of tax) (1,844 ) 854 (1,573 ) 469 COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS $ 20,759 $ 26,810 $ 90,231 $ 61,335





Major Drilling Group International Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the twelve months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Retained earnings Other Share-based Foreign currency Share capital (deficit) reserves payments reserve translation reserve Total BALANCE AS AT MAY 1, 2021 $ 243,379 $ (22,456 ) $ 1,067 $ 5,559 $ 52,614 $ 280,163 Share issue 12,911 - - - - 12,911 Exercise of stock options 6,893 - - (1,913 ) - 4,980 Share-based compensation - - - 369 - 369 Stock options expired/forfeited - 19 - (19 ) - - 263,183 (22,437 ) 1,067 3,996 52,614 298,423 Comprehensive earnings: Net earnings - 53,459 - - - 53,459 Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations - - - - 7,407 7,407 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives - - 469 - - 469 Total comprehensive earnings - 53,459 469 - 7,407 61,335 BALANCE AS AT APRIL 30, 2022 263,183 31,022 1,536 3,996 60,021 359,758 Exercise of stock options 2,888 - - (808 ) - 2,080 Share-based compensation - - - 508 - 508 266,071 31,022 1,536 3,696 60,021 362,346 Comprehensive earnings: Net earnings - 74,922 - - - 74,922 Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations - - - - 16,882 16,882 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives - - (1,573 ) - - (1,573 ) Total comprehensive earnings - 74,922 (1,573 ) - 16,882 90,231 BALANCE AS AT APRIL 30, 2023 $ 266,071 $ 105,944 $ (37 ) $ 3,696 $ 76,903 $ 452,577





Major Drilling Group International Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended Twelve months ended April 30 April 30 (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Earnings before income tax $ 26,107 $ 28,904 $ 97,572 $ 68,484 Operating items not involving cash Depreciation and amortization 11,778 11,440 47,478 43,981 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (143 ) (135 ) (912 ) (546 ) Share-based compensation 131 96 508 369 Finance (revenues) costs recognized in earnings before income tax (668 ) 385 (832 ) 1,629 37,205 40,690 143,814 113,917 Changes in non-cash operating working capital items (29,772 ) (33,210 ) (6,911 ) (11,601 ) Finance revenues received (costs paid) 668 (385 ) 832 (1,629 ) Income taxes paid (7,559 ) (2,146 ) (24,549 ) (5,814 ) Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 542 4,949 113,186 94,873 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of lease liabilities (284 ) (363 ) (1,688 ) (1,371 ) Repayment of long-term debt - - (30,000 ) (355 ) Issuance of common shares due to exercise of stock options 212 2,079 2,080 4,980 Proceeds from draw on long-term debt - - - 35,000 Cash flow from (used in) financing activities (72 ) 1,716 (29,608 ) 38,254 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Business acquisitions (net of cash acquired) - - (8,789 ) (38,050 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (16,610 ) (14,958 ) (58,690 ) (49,939 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 199 242 3,501 2,144 Cash flow from (used in) investing activities (16,411 ) (14,716 ) (63,978 ) (85,845 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 809 1,005 3,572 1,619 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH (15,132 ) (7,046 ) 23,172 48,901 CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 109,564 78,306 71,260 22,359 CASH, END OF THE PERIOD $ 94,432 $ 71,260 $ 94,432 $ 71,260





Major Drilling Group International Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As at April 30, 2023 and April 30, 2022 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) April 30, 2023 April 30, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 94,432 $ 71,260 Trade and other receivables 137,633 142,621 Income tax receivable 2,336 2,037 Inventories 115,128 96,782 Prepaid expenses 10,996 8,960 360,525 321,660 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 215,085 198,196 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 5,637 5,479 DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS 4,444 4,351 GOODWILL 22,690 22,798 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 3,304 4,596 $ 611,685 $ 557,080 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables $ 102,144 $ 102,596 Income tax payable 3,674 5,022 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,617 1,502 Current portion of contingent consideration 7,138 8,619 114,573 117,739 LEASE LIABILITIES 3,965 3,885 CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION 7,975 14,288 LONG-TERM DEBT 19,972 50,000 DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES 12,623 11,410 159,108 197,322 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 266,071 263,183 Retained earnings 105,944 31,022 Other reserves (37 ) 1,536 Share-based payments reserve 3,696 3,996 Foreign currency translation reserve 76,903 60,021 452,577 359,758 $ 611,685 $ 557,080





MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2023 AND 2022

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

SEGMENTED INFORMATION



The Company’s operations are divided into three geographic segments corresponding to its management structure: Canada - U.S.; South and Central America; and Australasia and Africa. The services provided in each of the reportable segments are essentially the same. The accounting policies of the segments are the same as those described in note 3 presented in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2023. Management evaluates performance based on earnings from operations in these three geographic segments before finance costs, general and corporate expenses, and income tax. Data relating to each of the Company’s reportable segments is presented as follows:

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Revenue Canada - U.S.* $ 99,769 $ 109,115 $ 405,049 $ 366,662 South and Central America 45,054 47,663 166,759 151,613 Australasia and Africa 40,143 33,197 163,934 132,140 $ 184,966 $ 189,975 $ 735,742 $ 650,415

*Canada - U.S. includes revenue of $49,275 and $51,097 for Canadian operations for the three months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively, and $170,876 and $185,919 for the twelve months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively.

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Earnings from operations Canada - U.S. $ 14,090 $ 24,183 $ 66,297 $ 59,098 South and Central America 7,878 7,383 23,440 6,353 Australasia and Africa 7,194 2,198 21,967 18,205 29,162 33,764 111,704 83,656 Finance (revenues) costs (668 ) 385 (832 ) 1,629 General and corporate expenses** 3,723 4,475 14,964 13,543 Income tax 5,317 6,471 22,650 15,025 8,372 11,331 36,782 30,197 Net earnings $ 20,790 $ 22,433 $ 74,922 $ 53,459

**General and corporate expenses include expenses for corporate offices, stock options and certain unallocated costs.