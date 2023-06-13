Agile Therapeutics Announces New Agreement with vitaCare® Prescription Services to Improve Access to Twirla®

/EIN News/ -- Agile Plans to Increase Twirla prescriptions filled through telemedicine platforms that utilize vitaCare, such as Twentyeight Health™



Partnership Expected to Augment Future Growth in the Retail Channel, the Company’s Most-Profitable Channel

Expanding Commercial Reach through Strategic Partnerships Continues to Drive Company’s Belief in Achieving 2023 Net Revenue in the Range of $25-$30 Million

PRINCETON, N.J., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced an agreement with vitaCare Prescription Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of GoodRx, to expand patient access and streamline fulfillment for Twirla (levonorgestrel ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system. VitaCare is a technology and services platform that helps patients navigate key access barriers for branded medications.

“The agreement with vitaCare aligns with our strategy to utilize partnerships to efficiently grow Twirla while continuing to responsibly manage our operating expenses,” said Agile Therapeutics’ Chief Commercial Officer Amy Welsh.

“The goal for the vitaCare partnership is to strengthen Twirla’s already meaningful momentum in our most profitable channel – the retail channel. We believe the partnership with vitaCare will create more opportunity to reach new Twirla patients for whom access has been a barrier, while helping existing Twirla patients stay on therapy. Our on-going plan is to expand our commercial reach, which we expect will contribute to reaching our key 2023 financial goals of generating positive cash flow and delivering net revenue in the range of $25-$30 million.”

Agile continues to grow Twirla’s presence on telemedicine platforms, including Twentyeight Health, in addition to existing partners like Pandia Health and Nurx as more women choose telemedicine for their contraceptive needs. Twentyeight Health is a telehealth company providing affordable access and convenience for reproductive and sexual health and recently acquired the platform assets for SimpleHealth. The Company believes that the Twentyeight Health platform will provide an opportunity for more patients to learn about and access Twirla.



About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol), a transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com . The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website, Twitter account (@agilether), and LinkedIn account.

About Twirla®

Twirla (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a once-weekly combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch that contains the active ingredients levonorgestrel (LNG), a type of progestin, and ethinyl estradiol (EE), a type of estrogen. Twirla is indicated for use as a method of contraception by women of reproductive potential with a body mass index (BMI) < 30 kg/m2 for whom a combined hormonal contraceptive is appropriate. Healthcare providers (HCPs) are encouraged to consider Twirla’s reduced efficacy in women with a BMI ≥ 25 to <30 kg/m2 before prescribing. Twirla is contraindicated in women with a BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2. Twirla is also contraindicated in women over 35 years old who smoke. Cigarette smoking increases the risk of serious cardiovascular events from CHC use. Twirla is designed to be applied once weekly for three weeks, followed by a week without a patch.

