AAR awarded on the USA Today America’s Climate Leaders 2023 list

/EIN News/ -- Wood Dale, Illinois, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has been awarded on the USA Today list of America’s Climate Leaders 2023. This prestigious award is presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on May 24, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the USA Today website.

America’s Climate Leaders 2023 were selected based on a two-step process:

Application and Research Phase: Companies could be included on the list by applying online or by having the necessary data publicly available.

Data Analysis and Scoring Phase: For all companies meeting the inclusion criteria, the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) was calculated.

“AAR is pleased to be recognized on the USA Today list of America’s Climate Leaders 2023,” said Jessica Garascia, AAR’s Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer, and Secretary. “We have taken great strides to advance our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and to help ensure AAR is positioned as a leader among our peers regarding reporting and disclosing ESG data.”

In 2021, AAR launched its inaugural ESG Report that included GHG emissions data and GRI and SASB disclosures. AAR published its 2022 ESG Report the following year and added TCFD disclosures. The Company continues to explore opportunities to become a more sustainable business and plans to issue an updated ESG fact sheet this fall.

For more information on AAR’s ESG initiatives, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/about/environmental-social-and-governance-esg/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

