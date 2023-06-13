Nuwellis to Participate in the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company focused on transforming the lives of people with fluid overload, today announced that Nestor Jaramillo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lynn Blake, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.



This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, click here to reserve your seat.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit www.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

