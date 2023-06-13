Fish and Game officials remind recreational shooters that shooting protected birds and protected ground squirrels is illegal

In 2022, two men pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking a protected golden eagle at the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area. A judge sentenced both men to two years of probation, as well as a two-year hunting and firearm possession ban. Each had to pay a restitution upwards of $3,000.

It’s a shooter’s responsibility to know the law, and a good rule of thumb is to shoot targets instead of wildlife unless you know exactly what you’re shooting at and you’re doing it legally.

“The illegal shooting of protected nongame wildlife such as owls, hawks, eagles and other birds such as long-billed curlews is a persistent and prevalent problem in Idaho,” said Deniz Aygen, Fish and Game’s Watchable Wildlife Biologist.

“Long-billed curlews and many species of raptors are identified by Fish and Game as species of greatest conservation need, and sadly, substantial poaching occurs in areas that were established to aid in their conservation, but are also heavily used by recreational shooters.”