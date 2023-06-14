Renowned Wine Expert Tahiirah Habibi to Curate Wine at the Juneteenth Celebration at Aspen Meadows Retreat
EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly-anticipated Juneteenth Celebration at Aspen Meadows Retreat is set to return for its second year, promising an extraordinary event that blends music, food, and culture. The celebration, taking place on the last day of the FOOD & WINE Classic, will be held at the picturesque Plato's Restaurant and Deck and the Madeleine K. Albright Pavilion at the Walter Isaacson Center, offering attendees breathtaking panoramic mountain views.
The Juneteenth Celebration aims to honor and commemorate the historical significance of Juneteenth, a holiday that recognizes the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. This year's event will pay a musical tribute to 50 years of hip hop, showcasing its evolution and impact on our society.
Acclaimed chefs, including James Beard award-winners Erick Williams, Damarr Brown, and Gregory Gourdet, along with James Beard-award winner chef JJ Johnson, as well as another James Beard nominated local chef and entrepreneur, Mawa McQueen, will be serving a delightful array of brunch-inspired dishes that combine culinary excellence with cultural flair.
Adding to the exceptional culinary experience, the wine at the Juneteenth Celebration will be curated by none other than Tahiirah Habibi, the esteemed founder of The Hue Society. Habibi is a highly regarded Sommelier and advocate for diversity and inclusion in the wine industry. Her expertise and passion for showcasing wines from underrepresented winemakers and regions have made her a leading figure in the industry.
In addition to curating the Juneteenth Celebration, Tahiirah has an additional role as the host of the upcoming Unpublished Party at Aspen Meadows on Friday, June 16 from 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm at Plato's Restaurant, sponsored by LALO Tequila. The event will showcase notable brands such as McBride Sisters, Sorel, and McCollum Heritage 91 Wines, alongside the presence of some remarkable celebrity guests. It promises to be an exciting gathering where attendees can enjoy the offerings of these esteemed brands and the company of influential personalities.
The Juneteenth Celebration weekend at Aspen Meadows Retreat is a not-to-be-missed event that exemplifies the essence of Juneteenth, paying tribute to the journey of African Americans while highlighting the cultural contributions they have made.
Lee Watts
The Juneteenth Celebration aims to honor and commemorate the historical significance of Juneteenth, a holiday that recognizes the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. This year's event will pay a musical tribute to 50 years of hip hop, showcasing its evolution and impact on our society.
Acclaimed chefs, including James Beard award-winners Erick Williams, Damarr Brown, and Gregory Gourdet, along with James Beard-award winner chef JJ Johnson, as well as another James Beard nominated local chef and entrepreneur, Mawa McQueen, will be serving a delightful array of brunch-inspired dishes that combine culinary excellence with cultural flair.
Adding to the exceptional culinary experience, the wine at the Juneteenth Celebration will be curated by none other than Tahiirah Habibi, the esteemed founder of The Hue Society. Habibi is a highly regarded Sommelier and advocate for diversity and inclusion in the wine industry. Her expertise and passion for showcasing wines from underrepresented winemakers and regions have made her a leading figure in the industry.
In addition to curating the Juneteenth Celebration, Tahiirah has an additional role as the host of the upcoming Unpublished Party at Aspen Meadows on Friday, June 16 from 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm at Plato's Restaurant, sponsored by LALO Tequila. The event will showcase notable brands such as McBride Sisters, Sorel, and McCollum Heritage 91 Wines, alongside the presence of some remarkable celebrity guests. It promises to be an exciting gathering where attendees can enjoy the offerings of these esteemed brands and the company of influential personalities.
The Juneteenth Celebration weekend at Aspen Meadows Retreat is a not-to-be-missed event that exemplifies the essence of Juneteenth, paying tribute to the journey of African Americans while highlighting the cultural contributions they have made.
Lee Watts
ashby & watts consulting
+1 404-858-0813
email us here