Sentient Energy Honored With Bronze Stevie® Award in 2023 American Business Awards®

/EIN News/ -- FRISCO, Texas, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Energy, provider of industry-leading grid solutions and services to enable data-driven decisions that enhance the delivery of safe, reliable, and efficient power, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Emerging Technology category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards® for the Sentient Energy UM1 Underground Sensors.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Feedback from the judging panel reflects Sentient Energy’s status as an innovator in underground line sensing, proven field installations and unique distribution grid technology advancements:

“Sentient Energy is solving a very key problem for energy utilities by giving them a lot more data to drive decisions, and helping operations teams enhance delivery and reliability.”

“Sentient Energy UM1 is a type of underground sensor used in electrical distribution grids for monitoring and managing the health and performance of underground power cables. It is a cutting-edge technology that provides real-time data and insights to utilities, helping them improve the reliability, safety, and efficiency of their electrical distribution networks.”

“The UM1 Underground Line Sensor is an innovative solution that provides utilities with unprecedented visibility...of underground power distribution, enhancing reliability and reducing costs. It's an impressive technology deserving of recognition.”

“Field installations have already shown promising results for fault detection and transformer monitoring.”

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering innovative technologies and services that enable utilities to improve reliability, increase energy savings, enhance power quality, and host more distributed energy resources,” said Bob Karschnia, CEO of Sentient Energy. “By enabling decisions using our grid edge technologies, we help utilities orchestrate the transformation of the power grid.”

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Sentient Energy’s intelligent line sensing solutions are used globally by utilities of every size and deployed in over 25 of North America’s leading utilities. With Sentient Energy, utilities achieve up to 20% reduction in outage time and up to 60% patrol cost savings. Learn more about why 8 out of 10 of the largest utilities in the U.S. choose Sentient Energy, at the links below:

About Sentient Energy

Sentient Energy, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, provides innovative distribution grid solutions and services to enable data-driven decisions that enhance the delivery of safe, reliable, and efficient power. With a vision to help orchestrate the transformation of the distribution grid, we partner with leading utilities to meet today’s grid challenges while addressing the electrification needs of tomorrow. Our grid modernization solutions offer rich system visibility, fault detection and load data, predictive insights, and dynamic VAR control for strategic grid management. And the Sentient Energy professional services team offers deep industry expertise to help utilities gain maximum value from their reliability and predictive analytics initiatives without putting a strain on internal resources. For more information on how we help transform the distribution grid, visit sentientenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.