Roots of Peace Global Appeal at The Vatican 18th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of the UN: Landmine Removal

The global launch of the 18th Sustainable Development Goal, focusing on landmine removal, is a significant milestone in our collective journey towards peace and sustainable development.”ROME, ITALY, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Heidi Kühn, Founder, Roots of Peace and 2023 World Food Prize Laureate, launched a global effort to establish the 18th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of the United Nations—Landmine Removal. The call to action was announced at the World Meeting of the Human Fraternity event organized by the Fondazione Fratelli Tutti at The Vatican where 30 Nobel Prize recipients joined efforts to answer the call by His Holiness Pope Francis to promote a culture of fraternity, peace, and personal commitment, in choices that uphold human dignity.
"The global launch of the 18th Sustainable Development Goal, focusing on landmine removal, is a significant milestone in our collective journey towards peace and sustainable development,” Heidi Kuhn said. “Roots of Peace is honored to take a leading role in this crucial endeavor, working hand in hand with local communities, governments, and international partners to create safe and prosperous environments for generations to come. Our humble efforts answer the call by His Holiness Pope Francis to create a Human Fraternity free of landmines for children, farmers and animals to walk without fear.”
Prior to her global address, Kuhn joined the private meeting with Nobel Peace Prize recipients including Cambodia landmine survivor, Tun Channareth, who told her that his country had established the 18th goal in its localized version of the SDGs—"End the negative impact of mines/ERW and promote victim assistance.” On behalf of landmine victims, he encouraged Kuhn to go further for a global call to action to avert further suffering, as clearly depicted in Ukraine where over 30% of the land is now contaminated by landmines and unexploded bombs, preventing agricultural planting in a country once known as the ‘Breadbasket of Europe.’
The United Nations' SDGs provide a framework for global cooperation, aiming to address pressing challenges and achieve a more sustainable and inclusive future for all. Roots of Peace, through partnerships with local farmers, government agencies, and international stakeholders, has successfully transformed minefields into productive farmlands, ensuring food security, creating employment opportunities, and fostering economic growth. Their efforts have had a profound impact on the lives of millions of farmers and families, enabling them to reclaim their land, rebuild their communities, and envision a brighter future.
By spearheading the global launch of the 18th SDG, Roots of Peace reaffirms its’ commitment to addressing this critical issue and making significant strides towards global landmine removal and the cultivation of peace through agriculture.
Juan Manuel Santos, Former President of Colombia and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate was proud that his country pioneered the concept of establishing the original SDG goals, and told Kuhn, "As former President of a country that has suffered like no other country from landmines, I know what they mean and the suffering that they bring to the people. This initiative is music to my ears. I think it’s a great initiative and its inclusion as the 18th objective in the SDGs, (this is) a great contribution to peace, security and for prosperity for the world today.”
Roots of Peace calls on governments, international organizations, and individuals to join forces and support the 18th SDG of the UN, ensuring that no community is left behind and that future generations can thrive in landmine-free environments.
For more than 25 years, Roots of Peace has pioneered a business model for peace by facilitating the removal of landmines/UXO and transforming war-torn fields into thriving farmland. Roots of Peace has trained millions of rural farmers in modern technology and agricultural techniques to increase crop yield and link farmers to local and export markets in Afghanistan, Angola, Azerbaijan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cambodia, Croatia, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank, and Vietnam. Roots of Peace has a proven model which can be replicated around the world to build a sustainable and regenerative source of income that provides families with livelihoods and stability.
