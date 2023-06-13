Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces PCCD Funding to Tackle Substance Abuse and Aid Behavioral Health Programs in District Seventeen

<strong>Norristown, PA</strong> – June 13, 2023 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) announced $997,225 in grant funding from the Pennsylvanian Commission on Crime & Delinquency (PCCD) awarded to District Seventeen.

The commission allocates funding to organizations that demonstrate strong commitment to the agency’s mission and priorities. PCCD announced funding from a variety substance and behavioral health grant programs, including Federal State Opioid Response (SOR) Funds, Substance Abuse Education and Demand Reduction (SAEDR) Fund, and FY2023-2024 Intermediate Punishment Treatment Program Initiative.

“Equipping our local organizations with the proper tools and resources is the most effective way to assist our most vulnerable populations with the care and support that they need to succeed,” said Senator Cappelletti. “I applaud PCCD for their commitment to strengthening substance abuse prevention and behavioral health programs in Montgomery County.”

The PCCD funding awarded is as follows:

<em>Federal State Opioid Response (SOR) Funds</em>

<ul>

<li>The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth, $200,000 to partner with the local education agency on educational resources</li>

</ul>

<em>Substance Abuse Education and Demand Reduction (SAEDR) Funds</em>

<ul>

<li>YWCA Tri-County Area, $250,000 to fund the YWCA Tri-County Area ANOD Prevention Club Connect program.</li>

<li>The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth, $250,000 for programs to help reduce substance use and seek safety expansion.</li>

</ul>

<em>FY2023-2024 Intermediate Punishment Treatment Program Initiative </em>

<ul>

<li>Montgomery County Commissioners, $297,225 to fund the RCP Supervision and Treatment Program</li>

</ul>

