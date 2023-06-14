Educational Credential Evaluators (ECE) Announces Discontinuation of Scholar Profile Product
As of May 31, 2023, the Scholar Profile product will no longer be available.MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, ECE developed the Scholar Profile to meet the needs of the many students who were unable to obtain official documents during these unusual circumstances. The intention was to enable applicants to move forward with obtaining an evaluation of their credentials despite the global disruption, provided the university to which they were applying would accept this preliminary assessment.
In most areas of the world, students can now obtain the documents required to meet ECE’s standard document requirements. Therefore, as of end of day on May 31, 2023, ECE has discontinued the Scholar Profile product.
While applicants will no longer be able to order a Scholar Profile, ECE will continue to find ways to work with students from countries where official documents are impossible or dangerous to obtain, including Somalia, Eritrea, and Afghanistan.
One option that continues to be available is the ECE® Exclusive Use Report. This report type is prepared using academic documents provided by the requesting institution, which may include photocopied, scanned, or incomplete documents. This is available only to institutions and is intended for exclusive use only.
ECE remains committed to serving applicants from all over the world and developing products that solve problems for both individuals and institutions.
About Educational Credential Evaluators
Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc. (ECE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Founded in 1980, ECE evaluates foreign educational credentials of individuals for the purposes of studying or working in the U.S. and studying in Canada. ECE® reports give individuals from other countries the recognition they deserve for education completed in their home countries and give higher education institutions, employers, healthcare organizations, and licensing boards confidence that educational equivalencies between countries are accurate. ECE’s mission is to promote the betterment of individuals’ lives and society by ensuring that educational qualifications are fairly and accurately recognized across borders. Launched in 2016, ECE® Aid is a charitable initiative developed to provide free evaluation reports for vulnerable and displaced populations. In addition to providing reports, ECE® team members provide ongoing training and support to the international education community.
