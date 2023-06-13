Issues of partnership with UNESCO discussed at the MFA of Turkmenistan

13/06/2023

141

On June 13, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the Director of the UNESCO Cluster Office in Tehran, the Representative of UNESCO in Turkmenistan and Iran, Golda El Khoury, who is in Ashgabat on a visit.

During the talks, the parties exchanged views on topical issues of interaction between Turkmenistan and UNESCO. A constructive exchange of views took place on specific areas of the upcoming agenda of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Organization.

In the context of further development of cooperation, the important role of the Framework Agreement signed in 2015 between the Government of Turkmenistan and UNESCO, which is aimed at active interaction in the field of education, science, cultural interaction, cooperation in the field of ecology and environmental protection, was noted.

The parties exchanged views on upcoming joint projects and events, in particular, on the organization and holding of an international forum in Ashgabat next year dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's accession to UNESCO.

In turn, Golda el Khoury reaffirmed the commitment of UNESCO to continue supporting Turkmenistan in the implementation of measures aimed at preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Turkmen people.