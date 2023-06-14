Advancement in Spine Bone Stimulators by Orthopedic Experts | Market Analysis, Key Players, CAGR of 3.2%

Bone stimulator is a crucial and spinal fusion procedure, which is used to enhance the bone’s healing process.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spine bone stimulators are medical devices used to promote bone healing and fusion in the spine. They work by delivering low-level electrical currents or electromagnetic fields to the affected area, stimulating cellular activity and facilitating the natural bone healing process. These devices are commonly used in spinal fusion surgeries or in cases where spinal fractures or non-union (failed bone healing) occur. Spine bone stimulators are designed to be worn externally or implanted internally, and they can help improve the success rate of spinal fusion procedures and accelerate the healing of spinal fractures, ultimately aiding in the restoration of spinal stability and function. The global Spine Bone Stimulators Market was valued at $487.80 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach $665.55 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Spine bone stimulators are non-invasive and are typically used as an adjunct therapy to spinal fusion surgery. They work by delivering electrical or magnetic fields to the area of the spine where the fusion is taking place. These fields stimulate the bone cells, promoting bone growth and helping the bones to fuse together more quickly.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Enovis (DJO Global, Inc.),

Zimmer Biomet,

Orthofix Medical Inc.,

Elizur Corporation,

Ossatec Benelux BV,

IGEA S.p.A.,

ManaMed Inc.,

Theragen, Inc.,

Intelligent Implants,

Orchid Medical, Inc.

One of the key benefits of spine bone stimulators is that they are non-invasive, meaning that they do not require surgery or any other invasive procedures. This makes them a less risky and more convenient option for patients who are undergoing spinal fusion. In addition, spine bone stimulators have been shown to speed up the healing process and reduce the risk of non-union, which is a common complication of spinal fusion surgery.

Spine bone stimulators are typically used for patients who have had previous spinal surgeries or who have conditions that make spinal fusion more challenging, such as osteoporosis. They may also be used for patients who have had spinal fusion surgery and are experiencing slow or incomplete fusion.

There are two main types of spine bone stimulators: electrical bone stimulators and magnetic bone stimulators. Electrical bone stimulators use a small electrical current to stimulate bone growth, while magnetic bone stimulators use a magnetic field to promote bone growth. Both types of bone stimulators have been shown to be effective in promoting spinal fusion.

In conclusion, spine bone stimulators are a non-invasive and effective solution for promoting spinal fusion. They can speed up the healing process and reduce the risk of complications, making them a valuable asset for patients undergoing spinal fusion surgery. As technology continues to advance, it is likely that spine bone stimulators will become even more advanced and widely used in the years to come.

