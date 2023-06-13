North Carolina State Employees’ Credit Union Board of Directors Names New CEO

Credit union veteran Leigh Brady tapped to replace Jim Hayes

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Board of Directors announced today that Leigh Brady has been named CEO. The appointment follows the resignation of Jim Hayes, who is leaving SECU to become CEO of State Department Federal Credit Union in Alexandria, Virginia. Brady is the Credit Union’s first female CEO.



Leigh has spent 35 years at SECU and is intimately familiar with the Credit Union and its members. She has served as chief operating officer since 2021 and previously held leadership positions in various areas of the organization including human resources, communications, organizational development, accounting, marketing, and auditing.

“No one understands SECU better than Leigh Brady,” said Chris Ayers, chair of the Board of Directors. “She has been an integral part of the Credit Union for more than three decades and uniquely understands our mission and our members. She is well equipped to continue the improvements and advances that are underway at SECU. I am excited about the future of SECU under Leigh’s leadership.”

Brady will provide stability and continuity as SECU moves forward with a strategic plan to enhance service to the credit union’s 2.7 million members. This includes investments in technology and an ongoing commitment to give employees the tools and support necessary to succeed.

“I’ve spent my career focused on enhancing SECU for its members and their families,” Brady said. “I’m excited to step into this new role and will work to further strengthen our Credit Union. That work will be centered on what SECU has always done well — remembering our mission and serving our members.”

Hayes joined SECU in 2021 after serving as president and CEO of Andrews Federal Credit Union in Maryland.

“We are grateful for Jim’s strong leadership and the vision he cast for SECU,” Ayers said. “Jim brought ideas from outside our institution that will continue to help SECU meet our members where they are and improve their experience. His contributions helped strengthen our staff, modernize technology, enhance member products and services, and position SECU for the future.”

Hayes said, “I would like to thank the SECU Board of Directors for their leadership, direction, and support during my time here. SECU is well positioned for continued success, and I have complete confidence in Leigh Brady’s leadership of the Credit Union going forward. She is an outstanding choice.”

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App.

