Foster “tourism+” with great harvest - “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao” roadshow attracted 200,000 visitors and over 130 million live views

MACAU, June 13 - “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao” culminates in success

The first Macao Week of 2023 was unveiled in Qingdao, Shandong on 8 June to brand the destination through online channels and offline highlights such as the mega roadshow, presentation seminars and gastronomic promotion. Staged for five days, the “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao” roadshow attracted 200,000 spectators on site and engaged over 130 million viewers cumulatively online. The event also garnered over 38.747 million pageviews and post shares for the hashtags #Journey to Explore Macao# and #Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao# online.

50 distinctive booths draw visitors to experience Macao’s “tourism +”

At the Olympic Sailing Centre in the Southern District of Qingdao, several governmental entities, enterprises and businesses from Macao ran close to 50 stunning booths which showcased Macao’s colorful dimensions of “tourism +”, from tourism, trade and commerce, culture and creativity, sports to entertainment and more. There were themed booths as follows: overview about Macao and its gastronomy, festivals and events; “A glimpse into Macao Grand Prix Museum”; MAK MAK Flash Shop; MAK MAK House of Wonder; MAK MAK Hopscotch; Macao’s diverse culture; Macao’s sport events; Macao’s tourism products for sale; trade, commerce and economy of Macao; an informative display from Economic and Technological Development Bureau, as well as a showcase of Macao’s tourism industry presented by the six integrated resorts and the airline company, among other zones.

During the roadshow, two dragon dance parades and 81 fascinating stage performances took place. Macao singers sang Chinese and Portuguese songs. There were dragon and lion dance, Portuguese Folk Dance and more. In addition, the six integrated resorts each arranged performances in different music and dance styles. The performances mesmerized a multitude of spectators. Furthermore, movie appreciation was introduced to the Macao Week roadshow for the first time. Ten selected movies were screened outdoor at the Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao to foster exchange between the two member cities of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

For this Macao Week, participating tourism businesses presented over 43 million RMB’s worth of special travel offers, including air tickets, half-price hotel stay, dining and more, for sale at the roadshow and on different platforms.

Extensive dissemination of travel info and special offers

An extensive promotional campaign was rolled out for the Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao through various online channels including the H5 page of “Macao Week” and MGTO’s official accounts on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin, as well as the platforms of Ctrip. com, Meituan, Qunar and Lvmama. Furthermore, KOLs specialized in travel, fashion and gastronomy conducted ten live streams and posted videos, photos and articles about the event highlights. Throughout the event, the live streams garnered over 130 million live views. Various media from Macao and the Mainland covered and reported the event on site.

Qingdao and Macao industry delegates explore business opportunities in tourism, trade and MICE

The Macao Destination Presentation Seminar and the Qingdao – Macao MICE, Trade and Investment Presentation Seminar were held respectively to present Macao’s latest tourism situation, events and new tourism products, the investment environment and MICE resources in Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Engaging about 250 participants in total, the two presentation seminars facilitated exchange and cooperation between members of the trade from both cities.

Macanese and Portuguese cuisines lead a culinary journey to Macao in Qingdao

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Wynn Macau and Intercontinental Hotel Qingdao jointly unfolded the gastronomic promotion entitled “A Delicious Inheritance of Macanese Gastronomy” at Flavours Restaurant, Intercontinental Hotel Qingdao from 8 –15 June. Meticulously preparing a feast of Portuguese and Macanese delicacies in buffet style, three head chefs from Wynn Macau also shared their culinary insights with local chefs, manifesting Macao’s vibrant food scene as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Progressive preparations for upcoming Macao Weeks

Various governmental entities, enterprises, commerce and community associations from the Macao SAR, the Qingdao Municipal People's Government, the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Shandong Provincial People’s Government and other entities participated in the Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao. It is expected that the next Macao Weeks will be held in Tianjin and Xiamen later this year. An array of promotional events are held to introduce Mainland residents to the latest information about Macao’s culture, tourism, commerce and sports as well as special travel offers, energizing their intention to visit Macao for an experience of Macao’s fascinating “tourism +”, to boost market diversification as well as exchange and cooperation with different Mainland provinces and municipalities.