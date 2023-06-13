Black Rock Coffee Bar Brews Success in Arizona: New Mesa Store Opening Ties Oregon as Leading Market

The Oregon coffee chain will be located on E. McKellips Rd. in Mesa

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Oregon, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the popular boutique coffee chain originally established in Oregon, is maintaining its strong growth trajectory in Arizona as it reveals plans to open its seventh location in Mesa. This exciting development signifies the 33rd Black Rock store in the state of Arizona, tying Oregon as the leading market for the company.

Located at 2721 E. McKellips Road, the new Black Rock store will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, June 16, 2023, by offering all customers $2.00 medium drinks all day at this location as well as other specials throughout the following week.

“This is a major moment for the brand as we continue to surge in Arizona,” said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “We are so grateful to our customers in Arizona and our baristas who serve them. And we aren’t stopping there!”

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store incorporates Black Rock’s signature industrial modern design.

With more than 120 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain that was founded in Oregon is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel Energy drinks – all prepared and served by a Black Rock team of baristas that elevate the Black Rock Coffee Bar experience by making a customer's day better.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. Last year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

