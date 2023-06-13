Governor Abbott Announces Over $2 Million In Grants To Texas Military Communities

TEXAS, June 13 - June 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced $2.28 million in grant funding for infrastructure projects in military communities from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. The grant funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to support installations in Texas and protect jobs in military communities that may be impacted in any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process.

“In Texas, our support for the world's mightiest military, as well as our service members and their families, is unwavering,” said Governor Abbott. “The 15 major military installations located in communities across the state, in addition to the headquarters of Army Futures Command, add over $114 billion to the Texas economy and support more than 622,000 direct and indirect jobs. Their missions are critical for national defense and are at the forefront of innovation. I thank TMPC members for their continued service in support of our military communities as we work together with the Texas Legislature to ensure military installations in Texas remain mission ready.”

This latest round of FY2022–2023 funding is in addition to more than $28 million in DEAAG grants announced in 2022. Since 2015, Governor Abbott has awarded over $111.4 million in grants to military communities through the DEAAG program.

The following entities will receive FY2022-2023 DEAAG reimbursements:

Alamo Area Council of Governments: $750,000; Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland; 149th FW Mission Readiness and Resilience communications enhancements

$750,000; Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland; 149th FW Mission Readiness and Resilience communications enhancements City of Corpus Christi: $175,000; Corpus Christi Army Depot; acquisition of portable solar powered electric charging stations

$175,000; Corpus Christi Army Depot; acquisition of portable solar powered electric charging stations City of Corpus Christi: $1,000,000; Naval Air Station Corpus Christi; perimeter fencing and gate replacement

$1,000,000; Naval Air Station Corpus Christi; perimeter fencing and gate replacement City of Fort Worth: $360,000; Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth; anti-terrorism protection security system

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission in the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Texas Legislature on defense and military issues. TMPC’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations in Texas. Additionally, the TMPC encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas. The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.