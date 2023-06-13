Dr. Carmela Levy-David Selected to Lead Bridgeport Public Schools as Next Superintendent

Education leader Dr. Carmela Levy-David

BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT , USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the June 12, 2023 board meeting, Bridgeport Public Schools voted to select Dr. Carmela Levy-David to serve as the new superintendent. Levy-David is currently an assistant superintendent of schools in Fort Bend ISD, a large district with 80,000 students outside of Houston, Texas.

She began her career as a classroom teacher and counselor, before serving as a vice principal, principal and then central office administrator. Levy David earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Texas A&M, a master’s degree in counseling from Prairie View A&M, a master’s degree in education from University of Phoenix, her superintendent’s certification from the University of Texas at Arlington and a doctorate of education in organizational leadership from Abilene Christian University.

“I am honored to be selected to lead Bridgeport Public Schools. This community reminds me so much of my own roots. The diversity and hope that is evident everywhere you go is directly reflected in my own hopes and dreams for the future of every student,” said Levy-David. “I commit to leading by example and by listening to the needs of students, families and staff. You will see me in schools, holding listening sessions and standing side-by-side with our educators to make Bridgeport Public Schools a destination district.”

Levy-David, a life-long educator, is fluent in Spanish and is the great-granddaughter of diggers in the Panama Canal, the granddaughter of a carpenter, and the daughter of a postal worker. The unique mix of her family’s values provided endless curiosity, unruffled tenacity, and the vision to inspire and uplift others. She identifies as Afro-Latina and believes in honoring rich cultural diversity, equity and voice.

“I am committed to helping Bridgeport families see the dreams they have for their children come to life,” said Levy-David. “It took more than 100 years for my family to see a son or daughter find success as an academic and executive, and I am committed to making sure every Bridgeport family sees that transformation in their family in one generation.”

The location of Bridgeport Public Schools, in a historic and diverse city, aligns with Levy-David’s desire to continue her leadership journey where she can best fulfill her life’s purpose. Her personal and professional journey is evidenced by her ability to contribute to healing and transforming communities with equal parts of love, purpose, faith, equity and input from all members.

Levy-David, along with her husband and teenage daughter, look forward to relocating to Bridgeport and becoming part of the community and to making a difference for students and their families.