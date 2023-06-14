The Faith-Based Community Joins Forces with the M.O.M.S. Tour to Bring Better Maternal Health Outcomes in Inglewood, CA

Logo for The MOMS Tour M.O.M.S Tour Photos

The Faith-Based Community Joins Forces with the M.O.M.S. Tour to Bring Better Maternal Healthcare Outcomes for Women at Risk in Inglewood, CA

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable display of unity and compassion, the faith-based community has rallied together to support the Maternal Outcomes Matter Showers (M.O.M.S) Tour, an extraordinary initiative aimed at improving maternal healthcare outcomes for women at risk, with a particular focus on Inglewood, CA, and the surrounding areas. Through a powerful partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the M.O.M.S. Tour provides critical maternal healthcare and infant resources to women at risk.

The M.O.M.S. Tour, a two-year Community Baby Shower program, is making significant strides in reducing high maternal mortality and morbidity rates, particularly among Black and American Indian/Alaska Native moms. By helping families to obtain resources to address pressing challenges such as limited healthcare access, economic burdens, the closure of maternity wards and clinics, and limited access to broadband, the M.O.M.S. Tour is profoundly impacting the lives of families and communities.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to this cause by generously providing a grant to support doula certification and resources for the families involved in the M.O.M.S. Tour. This crucial grant enables the tour to enhance its impact by training and certifying up to 20 doulas in each city, ensuring that mothers receive continuous emotional, physical, and informational support throughout their journey from pregnancy to childbirth and beyond. The Church's support, along with the collective efforts of esteemed organizations such as Worldvision, Boppy, C.O.G.I.C. Urban Initiative, and Just Serve, guarantees that the M.O.M.S. Tour has the necessary facilities and resources to host successful community baby showers in each city.

The M.O.M.S. Tour offers a comprehensive program that includes empowering educational sessions on wellness and nutrition, self-advocacy during pregnancy, the significance of community, and the invaluable role of doulas. These sessions equip families with knowledge and skills to navigate the various stages of pregnancy and the critical postpartum phase, fostering healthier and safer outcomes for both mothers and infants.

We are thrilled to announce that the M.O.M.S. Tour will make its way to Inglewood on Saturday, June 24, from 11 AM to 2 PM. The event will occur at the esteemed Faithful Central Bible Church, 333 W. Florence Ave. We extend a heartfelt invitation to all individuals and organizations deeply passionate about improving maternal healthcare outcomes to join us on this momentous occasion and lend their support to this vital cause.

For more information about the M.O.M.S. Tour and opportunities to get involved, please visit themomstour.info or contact themomstour@gmail.com.