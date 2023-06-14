VOLLI Reinvents The Sports Bar July 8th At New Marysville, WA Eatery with Indoor Pickleball

The new VOLLI Marysville, WA sports bar will feature indoor pickleball courts, a restaurant and golf simulators when the facility opens on July 8, 2023.

Upscale event space includes air-conditioned pickleball, restaurant, golf simulators, social darts as America’s fastest-growing sport demands new facilities

We are investing big in Marysville and I believe VOLLI will become the premiere hangout for pickleball and special events of all sizes.” — Allan Jones, VOLLI Founder & CEO

MARYSVILLE, WA, U.S.A., June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An estimated 48.3 million American adults play pickleball (Association of Pickleball Professionals) and most are looking for more courts. On July 8th, VOLLI Entertainment will open a new 22,000 square foot Marysville “ultratainment” facility featuring 4 climate-controlled pickleball courts, 3 Hybridz Golf simulators, 2 Uncorked Social Darts lounges and 2 cornhole courts. Under the motto: Eat, Play, Drink…fans will come for the games, stay for a meal, snack or salad, and top it off with dessert, a wide selection of beer, wine or scrumptious cocktails.

“After the pandemic, there is a great reset taking place, where people really want to get out and have fun in creative, unique places,” says VOLLI CEO and Founder Allan Jones. “We are investing big in Marysville and I believe VOLLI will become the premiere hangout for pickleball and special events of all sizes.”

Pickleball is a cross between ping pong, badminton and tennis and it grew 85% last year according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. Jones says there’s a few keys to the skyrocketing growth: “It’s easy to learn, incredibly social and less intense than tennis. In fact, you’ll see people playing with a beer in their hand.”

Thanks to former Snohomish County Sheriff and current State Senator John Lovick, (D-Mill Creek) pickleball became the official state sport of Washington in 2022. Senator Lovick is one of several local dignitaries expected at VOLLI Marysville’s grand opening celebration on July 8th.

VOLLI anticipates hiring at least 50 employees to support the Marysville location.

Among the key features you’ll find inside the Marysville location:

EAT: Full kitchen and dining area with service throughout the facility.

Burgers, sandwiches, salads, wings, appetizers + sundaes, brownies, cobblers

Several private meeting spaces for group events

PLAY: Fun and games for all ages and abilities from casual to competitive.

4 indoor pickleball courts, plus leagues, tournaments, clinics and lessons

3 Hybridz Golf Simulators let you play Pebble Beach, Oak Hill, Pinehurst, Bethpage Black and more of Golf Digest’s Top 100 courses, plus

internationally renowned courses St. Andrews, Teeth of the Dog and Banff Springs

2 Uncorked Social Darts lounges for groups and parties, with auto-scoring and computer vision technology

2 Cornhole courts

DRINK: A bar featuring local craft beers on tap, plus top notch cocktails and wine

30 large-screen TVs for viewing live sports events

In addition to VOLLI Marysville, the company currently has a location open in Bellingham, WA and is preparing to launch in North Richland Hills, TX later this year with additional plans for several more locations in Western Washington.

For information on VOLLI Marysville, visit: https://vollientertainment.com/volli-marysville/

For information on upcoming locations, entertainment options and menus, visit vollientertainment.com.

ABOUT VOLLI ENTERTAINMENT

VOLLI is an innovative sports entertainment eatery and game center built around the nation’s fastest-growing sport—pickleball. Each VOLLI location offers delicious food and drink, plus Ultratainment – a wide variety of interactive, indoor sports games, and features regulation courts that celebrate pickleball for all the fun, competition and conviviality that comes with the game. That feeling extends throughout all the activities offered at VOLLI. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, VOLLI Entertainment offers limited franchise opportunities in key markets. For franchise information or to find a VOLLI near you, visit vollientertainment.com or contact us at info@vollientertainment.com.