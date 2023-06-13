Octiive Music's New AI Tools Put Artists in Control

Instead of letting Artificial Intelligence replace creativity, new ACE by Octiive tools enhance it with a combination of Silicon Valley innovation and Swiss engineering that let’s artists smash writers block and see into the future of their songs

Aliso Viejo, CA | Zurich, Switzerland, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octiive, the largest digital music distributor and creativity hub, run by musicians for musicians, has announced the development of a suite of tools that use generative AI to help artists focus on their craft and creativity including one that lets you leapfrog to future versions of a song. The ACE by Octiive AI toolkit will be like having a visionary producer by your side with that unexpected perfect beat, that subtle pad on the keys that adds so much dimension, or an orchestral backing track that will let your writing soar. It's that sparring partner you need so you (and/or your band) aren't working in a vacuum.

“Big tech’s generative AI tools create watered down beats from licensed libraries or worse, stolen riffs and lyrics pulled from the web,” said Octiive Founder Mershad Javan, a veteran musician himself who has been working in Switzerland to expand the Octiive platform in the DACH region and onboard top Swiss AI engineers. “At Octiive, we’ve always been innovating to make tech’s rapid changes benefit artist – and now is critical time to make AI work for us before we all wind up working for it.”

The ACE by Octiive tools will provide feedback and suggestions on lyrics, melodies, song structure and chord progressions. Overall, it’s a friend that instead of just smiling and nodding will give you honest, constructive criticism – and then give you amazing options that help you move ahead. The ACE Collaboration Assistance tool will also help songwriters and musicians find each other based on musical style, skill level, and availability. The goal is to get you where you want to go faster, always preserving what makes your art your own.

The announcement comes after Billboard broke the news that Jessica Powell, Co-Founder and CEO of AudioShake, was named to Octiive’s advisory board, joining recent additions Rohit Agarwal, Chief Product Officer of SoundCloud and former CPO at CNN, and Rowly Bourne, Head of UK and Ireland Venture Capital & Partnerships for Meta.

Octiive has long served independent artists with reach and services only major labels usually offer – including getting access to the largest network of platforms including Tencent in China, Apple, Spotify, Google Play, TikTok, and over 600 other major retailers. Terms provide the highest royalty percentage in the industry with no hidden fees. Now Octiive sees the urgency in making sure AI isn’t used to attempt to replace artists and musicians altogether.

“You’ve written lyrics to a devastating love song, and worked out a killer chord progression on guitar. Now what?” said Javan. “With ACE by Octiive, you’ll be able to imagine and create entire alternate soundscapes in order to decide where you want your song to go. It’s like being able to make remixes of something you haven’t even made yet. What kind of synth or choral backing do you want? Should you speed it up, add effects? How about percussion or a full bass and drum rhythm section? Octiive FutureVersion users will be able to see 12 steps ahead and focus more of their time and energy on the actual creation.”

To do this, Octiive has brought two European digital music geniuses: New Chief Technical Strategist, Matthias Frey, a Chief Strategist at Sony as well as new VP of Artist Services, and Tobias Witt, who was previously European Artist Manager at Artist Alife Agency, and UMG and Warner Music’s German liaison. FutureVersion is expected to be in beta on Octiive in Q4 2023.

“It’s not enough anymore to be the best among our competitors in the space,” said Javan. “It’s time to really take a stand and build something that makes sure artists don’t get bulldozed by this massive tech change. We are going to make the generative AI revolution serve artists creatively and financially – rather than just being another way Big Music can milk them for their own profit.”

Plans and pricing for existing Octiive members are not affected.

ABOUT OCTIIVE

Octiive (formerly MondoTunes) is one of the world’s largest digital music distribution service platforms, supporting thousands of artists and labels worldwide including well-known names such as Chaka Khan, Master P, and Chief Keef. Since its inception, Octiive has earned its members millions of dollars in royalties, offering artists a hybrid pricing model flexible to their unique needs and interests. Octiive’s core service offering provides the easiest way to get your music heard on more than 600 online stores including Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and Tidal. Octiive enables artists to upload as much music as they want in just a few simple clicks, keep 100% rights and royalties to provide them with more revenue-generating opportunities, and stay up-to-date on earnings and projected sales across the Octiive network with transparent, detailed reports and analytics delivered straight to artists’ personal dashboards.

Octiive also offers an array of value-added services and products including marketing and promotions, mastering, video distribution, chart eligibility, and playlisting to provide a one-stop outlet for all distribution needs. The company was founded in 2018 by Mershad Javan and is located in Orange County, Calif., and now with a European office in Zurich, Switzerland. Octiive gives control back to artists by allowing you to sell and stream your music, your way. For more information, visit www.octiive.com .



