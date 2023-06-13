Fluid Transfer System Market Demand Status, Development Trends, CAGR Value, and Regions Forecast 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 17.57 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Implementation of stringent emission standards

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fluid transfer system market size is expected to reach USD 28.48 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors driving revenue growth of the fluid transfer system market are increasing demand for premium vehicles, implementation of more stringent fuel emission and tailpipe exhaust regulations, and stringent norms regarding CO2.

The fluid transfer system market refers to the industry that deals with the design, manufacturing, and distribution of systems used to transfer fluids from one location to another. These systems are crucial in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and many others.

Fluid transfer systems are designed to safely and efficiently move fluids such as liquids, gases, or slurries from one point to another. They consist of various components, including pipes, hoses, valves, pumps, and fittings, which are carefully engineered to ensure the smooth and reliable transfer of fluids.

In the automotive industry, fluid transfer systems are essential for the circulation of coolant, lubricants, and fuel within the vehicle. They play a critical role in maintaining optimal operating conditions and preventing engine overheating or failure.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Fluid Transfer System market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Fluid Transfer System market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Contitech, Cooper Standard, Lander Automotive, Akwel, Gates Corporation, Hutchinson, Tristone, TI Fluid Systems, Castello Italio, and Kongsberg Automotive

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In May 2020, Puck Enterprises, which is a producer of liquid transfer equipment, announced completion of the acquisition of Coupling & Accessories Inc., which is a company producing hose connection and fittings in the US. The acquisition provides Puck Enterprises capability to develop more innovative solutions and offer an enhanced product line to its customers in the liquid transfer industry. Also, the acquisition offers Puck Enterprises and its subsidiary firm, BullDog Hose Company, improved control over their product offerings.

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) is a cost-effective fuel-efficient technology used to reduce emissions from diesel engines. All heavy-duty diesel truck engines manufactured after 1 January 2020 are required to meet the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emission standard. The standard is very stringent, and aimed at reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) to near-zero levels. SCR can reduce nitrogen oxide emissions up to 90% while reducing hydrocarbon (HC) and carbon monoxide emissions by 50–90% and particulate matter (PM) emissions by 30–50%.

Rubber hoses are commonly used for fluid transfer and are designed for specific fluid, pressure, and temperature ranges and are available in a variety of specifications. Rubber hoses have capability of resisting erosive wear better than steel pipes in certain applications.

North America accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to presence of major market players such as Cooper Standard and Gates Corporation. Increasing investment in research & development of advanced fluid transfer systems in countries in the region is expected to propel growth of the North America market going ahead.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Fluid Transfer System market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

AC lines

Air suspension lines

SCR lines

Brake lines

DPF lines

Fuel lines

Turbo coolant lines

Transmission oil cooling lines

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hoses

Tubing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Mild Hybrid Vehicles

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Others

