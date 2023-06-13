Submit Release
Governor Henry McMaster, SCDHHS to Make Behavioral Health Announcement in Florence

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by representatives from the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the Medical University of South Carolina, Francis Marion University, McLeod Health, members of the General Assembly, and other health care and local leaders for a press conference to announce an investment in the state's behavioral health infrastructure this Thursday, June 15 at 10:00 AM. 

WHO: Governor McMaster, S.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Medical University of South Carolina, Francis Marion University, McLeod Health, members of the General Assembly, health care leaders, local leaders

WHAT: Behavioral health announcement

WHEN: Thursday, June 15 at 10:00 AM

WHERE: 121 East Cedar Street, Florence, S.C. 

RSVP: Media with logistical questions about the event should contact SCDHHS’ Director of Strategic Communications Jeff Leieritz at Jeffrey.Leieritz@scdhhs.gov.

