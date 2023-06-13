Cutting-Edge Field Sales Software: Revolutionizing the Sales Force for Enhanced Performance and Revenue Growth

/EIN News/ -- Sagene, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A European tech company, Beest.app, offers an innovative sales management solution with unique advantages, making it a superior choice for field sales and fundraising organizations.

The evolving landscape of field sales and face 2 face fundraising has witnessed a remarkable surge in innovation, as businesses strive to streamline their processes and maximize revenue generation.

In the relentless pursuit of improved efficiency and productivity, the latest sales software solutions have integrated various features across the sales loop that work cohesively to empower sales teams and enhance their performance, ultimately leading to increased profitability— Beest.app’s Field Sales Management Software.

Beest.app is a dynamic and innovative company that specializes in providing a comprehensive sales management tool designed to optimize the field sales and fundraising process from planning to payment. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, it's not just a solution provider but a partner in sales success, committed to helping its clients sell smarter, faster, and better.

Beest.app is based on experience. The company behind Beest has been doing field sales since 1999 and created the solution because the other solutions in the market didn’t meet their needed standard. It has been used in-house for years, with exceptional good merit, and now it’s launched globally.

According to the company’s Commercial Director, Frank Svendsen, the software is a sales management tool with gamification, developed to help organizations optimize their sales processes from planning to payment. “We know people thrive on competition and getting results—with Beest gamification the organisation´s reps will motivate themselves and each other to achieve your ambitious goals. Get your people into “Beest” mode to sell smarter, faster and better,” he enthused.

Beest.app is cloud-based, ensuring quick setup and accessibility. It offers a range of features, including recruitment and training of new reps, route planning, lead generation, sales closing, quality assurance and immediate payment processing—one-time or even recurring payments. It also incorporates a gamification feature, fostering a competitive environment that motivates sales reps to achieve ambitious goals.

Beest also integrates with all kinds of CRMs to make the back office work smoothly.

The company offers flexible pricing plans tailored to different operational needs, demonstrating its commitment to providing value and convenience to its customers.

About the Company:

