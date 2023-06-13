Hybrid Workplace Solutions: Latest Study on the Surge in Coworking Bookings Reveals the Future of Work

/EIN News/ -- Zone 10 Kodambakkam, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zone 10 Kodambakkam, Tamil Nadu -

GoFloaters' Hybrid Work Report offers pertinent data to the C-level, HR leaders, and entrepreneurs on coworking trends and their growing appeal to the professional workforce.

As a leading provider of hybrid workplace solutions, GoFloaters provides corporations with convenient access to coworking spaces, allowing for the flexibility of a professional setting outside the traditional office. Its Unified Hybrid Workplace Platform, WorqFlexi offers the convenience of shared environments where professionals can work remotely or in-office, using coworking day passes to access office facilities and meeting rooms at multiple locations across India.

GoFloaters has recently published The State of Hybrid Work: A Comprehensive Report on Work Trends, pointing to a telling consensus among Indian working professionals post-pandemic—many employees will willingly change jobs if required to return to full-time office work, indicating a trend that the hybrid work model has gained significant popularity and is today’s preferred work environment.

After analyzing over 40,000 customer interactions, GoFloaters identified data patterns and correlated them with the conversations it had with users and leaders and live booking data from the platform. The resulting report offers a comprehensive overview of this evolving trend, giving decision-makers key insights and trends to help them understand how hybrid work is changing the game.

The report reveals that coworking day passes and meeting room bookings have surged in 2023, with almost 70% of bookings coming from large companies. In contrast, mid-sized companies and small companies only contributed to 15.2% and 13% of bookings respectively, with freelancers and independent professionals making up the rest of the pie. Further, 80% of workers and 60% of organizations prefer some form of hybrid work arrangement.

“Our data thoroughly debunks the popular perception that independent contributors or smaller organizations dominate the coworking space bookings, revealing that larger organizations have an overwhelming share of coworking space bookings for the year 2022-23,” said GoFloaters’ founder and CEO, Shyam Sundar Nagarajan.

“Further, a 300% surge in coworking day pass and meeting room bookings underscores how organizations are embracing the concept of hybrid-remote work. This is heartening as it not only helps preserve the flexibility and inclusivity within their workforce but also allows them to meet the diverse needs of all working professionals.”

The report disproves another common myth, noting that 23.6% of bookings were made by women. The data also shows that when women were allowed to work near their homes on their chosen days, they were equally interested in working from a coworking space.

According to the report, there is a slightly lower adoption among women in Tier 2 cities compared to their counterparts in Tier 1 cities. However, with hybrid and remote work significantly benefiting the workforce, the trend towards coworking spaces continues to rise. It also reveals that women in mid-sized companies utilised coworking spaces more than those in larger companies—a trend possibly attributed to the fact that employees of both genders in mid-sized, high-growth trajectory companies collaborated through in-person interactions more frequently.

Overall, although the first quarter of 2022 saw negligible growth in coworking bookings, the growth rate took off for all companies from April 2022, peaking in January 2023 for large companies, while continuing through March 2023 for small or mid-sized companies.

The report is unique in that it uses live booking data, not subjective opinions or surveys, providing valuable insights and trends on how companies and professionals successfully adopted hybrid work in India. Organizations and managers can learn about the benefits and challenges of hybrid work, from its implementation to its impact on employee productivity, peer engagement, and best practices for managing hybrid teams.

Download the report for free here: Hybrid report

GoFloaters WorqFlexi revolutionises the way professionals work, offering flexible coworking solutions as alternatives to the traditional office environment. By fostering flexibility, networking, and productivity, the company is playing a pivotal role in helping the workforce thrive in the new world of work.

