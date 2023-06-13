UPDATE: Bryant Asset Protection Joins World Insurance Associates LLC

/EIN News/ -- Iselin, NJ, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired substantially all the insurance assets of Bryant Asset Protection, Inc. (“BAP”) of Slingerlands, NY on May 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BAP was founded in 1951 by Charles Bryant, and today the insurance agency provides a full range of insurance products and services to businesses and individuals, primarily in Albany, Saratoga, Rensselaer, and Schenectady counties, and they have business in 12 other states .

“The hallmark of Bryant Asset Protection’s business is our consistent focus on finding insurance products and strategies that work for individuals, families and businesses,” says Jeffrey C. Bryant, President, Bryant Asset Protection. “BAP’s staff is trained to maximize personalized service for clients, and to act with professionalism and integrity in all lines of business. As we looked to add services and value for our clients, partnering with World and what they can bring to the table proved a great fit. We look forward being a part of World, and offering our clients additional products and services to meet their needs.”

“I’d like to extend a warm welcome to BAP,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “BAP has a long history of providing honest and professional service to their customers, and I know they will continue to be successful as part of the World family.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Fortrust Diligence advised World. DuCharme Clark LLP provided legal counsel to BAP. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 190 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

