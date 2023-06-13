AREA joins NM Partnership representing New Mexico at Global Energy Show

/EIN News/ -- Albuquerque, NM, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) is joining the New Mexico Partnership representing New Mexico at this week’s Global Energy Show, Exhibition and Conference.

The conference, which takes place in Calgary, Canada from June 13–15, will highlight a new generation of leaders and a future diverse workforce, the new energy investment landscape, and global energy markets and long-term geopolitical impacts.

In AREA and CBRE’s joint 2023 Talent and Industry Profile report released the first week of June, Renewable Energy was ranked among the Top Target Industries. Renewal energy as well as the aerospace and bioscience sectors offer the highest average earnings in the market. More on the Greater Albuquerque Talent and Industry Profile report can be found here.

“New Mexico is a leader in energy production and it’s an industry that continues to grow,” said President and CEO of AREA, Danielle Casey, CEcD, EDFP. “As the energy industry evolves, it is critical for key stakeholders like AREA and our partners statewide to be a part of the conversation.”

New Mexico Partnership has highlighted energy production throughout the state showcasing that New Mexico ranks 2nd nationally in oil production, 10th in natural gas production, and is home to more than 150 oil and gas companies. For more on New Mexico being a global leader in energy production, click here.

“New Mexico is at the heart of the US’s energy economy. We are excited to attend the Global Energy Show to showcase all that New Mexico has to offer and to help businesses explore new potential within our state,” said Melinda Allen, President & CEO of the New Mexico Partnership.

The Greater Gallup Economic Development Corporation and representatives from McKinley County will also be in attendance at the conference and exhibition.

“The GGEDC has prioritized attendance at the Global Energy Show due to the abundance of energy resources and assets in Northwest New Mexico,” said GGEDC Deputy Director Michael Sage. “Gallup-McKinley County is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the energy revolution currently underway.”

Danielle Casey Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance 505-705-3785 dcasey@abq.org