The Exterior Insulation & Finish Systems (EIFS) Market is expected to hit US$ 235.6 Billion at CAGR of 10.2% by forecast period 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States EIFPS Market is to witness a CAGR of 10.2% through 2033. Key players in the EIFS market include manufacturers of insulation materials, coating and finish suppliers, and construction companies specializing in EIFS installation. These companies often provide a range of products and services, including insulation boards, base coats, finish coats, and installation systems.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Future Market Insights market survey report, the overall demand for exterior insulation and finish systems (EIFS) in 2022 was US$ 79.8 billion. Over the next 10 years, the net sales of exterior insulation and finish systems (EIFS) market is projected to expand by 10.2% CAGR. Further, FMI predicts the global EIFS market valuation to grow from US$ 89.1 billion in 2023 to US$ 235.6 billion by 2033.



The sales of EIFS are expected to increase as a result of growing construction activity with increased spending on infrastructure development around the world. Moreover, the rising demand for energy-efficient buildings, with an emphasis on environment-friendly building methods is also anticipated to propel the EIFS market further.

The EIFS market's dominance is especially in developed countries attributed to the widespread acceptance and established industries for such products. However, it is affordable, readily available, and good at insulating and finishing exterior walls, EIFS is also getting quite popular in emerging economies.



Key Takeaways:

The demand for EIFS in the United States is anticipated to expand to US$ 43.3 billion by 2033 following a CAGR of 10.2%.

The net worth of the United Kingdom market is poised to reach US$ 9.2 billion by 2033 expanding at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The EIFS markets in China, Japan, and South Korea are anticipated to develop significantly by following an average CAGR of 10.1% through 2033. By 2033, China's market is expected to be worth around US$ 53.6 billion thereby positioning it leading market in the Asia Pacific region. While markets in Japan and South Korea are expected to reach around US$ 45.2 billion and US$ 15.8 billion by 2033 respectively.

The Polymer-based EIFS product segment is predicted to develop at a somewhat lower CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2033. On the contrary, the Polymer-modified EIFS product segment is anticipated to increase at a high pace throughout the following ten years.

Competitive Landscape:

Adex Systems, BASF SE, Dryvit Systems, Durabond Products, and Durock Alfacing International are some of the leading EIFS producers operating in the global market. These businesses are leading participants in the EIFS industry while new participants are mainly focused on marketing initiatives to strengthen their positions.

Recent Developments:



An important advancement in the field of EPS rigid foam insulation was the launch of Neopor BMB by the BASF SE in June 2022. Neopor BMB delivered extra sustainability benefits in addition to Neopor's standard features at the American Institute of Architects, or Conference on Architecture in Chicago, Illinois. This new insulation solution produced 60% fewer CO2 emissions in comparison to standard foam plastic insulation, which is its most important sustainability attribute.

Owens Corning's acquisition of Natural Polymers, LLC in January 2022 has increased its skills and offering in the insulation sector. The Cortland, Illinois-based Natural Polymers Company specializes in producing spray-applied polyurethane foam insulation for use in construction and building projects. Now Owens Corning provides clients with a wide selection of insulating products and solutions by leveraging the knowledge and technology of Natural Polymers.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Product Type:

Polymer Based

Polymer Modified

By Insulation Material:

Expanded Polystyrene

Mineral Wool

Other Insulation Materials



By End User:

Residential

Non-residential

By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Square Feet) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Square Feet) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Square Feet) Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Square Feet) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Type, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Insulation Material

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Square Feet) Analysis By Insulation Material, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Square Feet) Analysis and Forecast By Insulation Material, 2023 to 2033

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Insulation Material, 2018 to 2022

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Insulation Material, 2023 to 2033

