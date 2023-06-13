Nattokinase Market to Climb to US$ 47.35 Million by 2033-End, High Prevalence of Lifestyle Disorders to Scale Demand: Fact.MR Findings

Surging Incidence of Cardiovascular Disorders & Diabetes Leading to Higher Nattokinase Sales

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Currently, the global nattokinase market stands at a value of US$ 35.57 million and is forecasted to increase at 2.9% CAGR over the next ten years (2023 to 2033), as per Fact.MR.

Nattokinase is derived from a Japanese dish made by adding bacterium to ferment soybeans. The enzyme is natural and has been linked with several health benefits, which is why its demand is projected to increase in the future. Poor lifestyle choices, bad eating habits, a growing number of cardiovascular and diabetic patients, and the increasing popularity of plant-based food products are some of the prime prospects that are estimated to boost nattokinase consumption across the forecast period.

Increasing globalization and the paradigm shift of consumers towards plant-based supplements are predicted to open up new frontiers of opportunities for new nattokinase companies as well as established market players going forward.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global nattokinase market is valued at US$ 35.57 million in 2023.

From 2023 to 2033, worldwide sales of nattokinase are projected to rise at a CAGR of 2.9%.

Nattokinase shipments are forecasted to reach a revenue of US$ 47.35 million by the end of 2033.

High prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, the growing senescent population, and the rising preference for natural plant-based supplements are key drivers promoting market development.

Lack of credible information about the benefits of nattokinase and the absence of research on its long-term health effects are key restraints for market growth in the future.

Use of nattokinase in pharmaceutical applications is estimated to evolve at 3.6% CAGR over the next ten years.

By 2033-end, nattokinase demand in China is predicted to secure a value of US$ 6.67 million.

Nattokinase sales in Japan are forecasted to rise at 3.6% CAGR through 2033.

“Increasing consumption of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements made from plant-based ingredients to uplift nattokinase demand throughout the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Key producers of nattokinase are focusing on research and development of novel products to enhance their revenue generation capacity on a global level.

Sungen Bioscience Co. Ltd., a leading name in the global nattokinase industry signed an agreement with Shenyang Pharmaceutical University in July 2020 to develop a new form of biologic nattokinase injection and oral preparation.



Key Companies Profiled

NutraCap Labs

Infinita Biotech Private Limited

BIOVEN INGREDIENTS

PHARMANAGER INGREDIENTS

Xi'an Herb Bio-Tech Co. Ltd.

GeneFerm Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Contek Life Science Co. Ltd.

Japan Bio Science Laboratory

Sungen Bioscience Co. Ltd.

Belle Chemical

Hexon Laboratories Private Limited

RAJVI ENTERPRISE

Winning Strategy

Nattokinase companies should focus on expanding their business scope and market presence through strategies such as mergers, collaborations, and partnerships. Nattokinase manufacturers can also invest in the R&D of novel products that enhance the health benefits of nattokinase to improve their sales potential and gain a competitive advantage over other market players.

More strategies that could benefit nattokinase companies have been listed and discussed in this latest research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Key Segments of Nattokinase Industry Research

By Purity FU (Fibrin Units ): 2,000 to 5,000 FU 5,000 to 10,000 FU 10,000 to 15,000 FU 15,000 to 20,000 FU



By Function: Stabilizers Antithrombotic Agents Anti-Inflammatory Agents Blood Pressure Regulators Inhibitors



By Application: Nutraceuticals (Formulations) Pharmaceutical (Formulations)



By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA





What differences can the nattokinase report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the nattokinase and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the nattokinase

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key nattokinase s

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

Challenges overcoming which may offer industry players competitive edge

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global nattokinase market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on purity FU (fibrin units) (2,000 to 5,000 FU, 5,000 to 10,000 FU, 10,000 to 15,000 FU, 15,000 to 20,000 FU), function (stabilizers, antithrombotic agents, anti-inflammatory agents, blood pressure regulators, inhibitors), and application (nutraceuticals (formulations), pharmaceuticals (formulations)), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

