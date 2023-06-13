Lumens Introduces Sustainability in Design Initiatives

Design for the planet, people and culture are highlighted in the largest selection of sustainable designs.

/EIN News/ -- Walnut Creek, CA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumens, the premier online design destination for consumers and trade professionals, is excited to announce a major upgrade to its shopping navigation refinements to include sustainability attributes. Now, along with sorting categories or brand assortments by color, feature, size and the like, shoppers may also sort by compliance and sustainability features like FSC Certified®, recyclable and more as eco-conscious sourcing emerges as a top priority for architects, designers and consumers.

The initial phase of this project includes more than 15,000 products with updated sustainable attributes from more than 175 brands, with more designs and brands to be added over the following months.

“We are proud to spotlight sustainable design at this crucial time when the eco-footprint of every brand matters so dearly,” said Patricia Kittredge, SVP, Growth and Innovation. “One of our core values is sustainable beauty, and we have positioned Lumens to lead the conversation in the design space, starting with our new shopping experience and further highlighted in the Sustainability Summit in June.”

The Sustainability in Design Summit is a virtual event that will take place on June 14 at 10am Pacific. Representatives from FLOS, RBW and Heller will speak on their companies’ sustainability efforts with an audience Q+A afterwards. The Summit is open to all who wish to attend; design professionals can earn CEU credit. Learn more and save your spot on the Lumens Trade Education hub.

In support of the overarching strategic initiative on sustainable beauty, Lumens has launched a content hub that gathers together stories across the design world from designers and brands that exemplify sustainable design methods and philosophies. The hub also includes the definitions for the new sustainable shopping attributes on Lumens.com, which provide the ability to refine the largest assortment of sustainable design products to identify products that will meet project criteria for aesthetics and sustainability. Learn more at The Lumens Guide to Sustainability in Design.

With these initiatives in place, Lumens leads the industry as the premier destination for sustainable design products across lighting, furniture and home décor.

