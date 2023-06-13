Kevin Hull, CEO of Emergent Waste Solutions, To Speak via ZOOM at the Innovation Speaker Series, June 19, 2023 at 1 PM Atlantic Time

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent Waste Solutions Inc. (“EWS” or “the Company”), announces Kevin Hull, CEO of EWS, will give a presentation on EWS at the Innovation Speaker Series, hosted by the Atlantic Canada Climate Network and Canadian Environmental Network (RECN).



The Innovation Speaker Series aims to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange among diverse stakeholders passionate about addressing climate change. This edition of the series will focus on the crucial issue of waste management and how innovative technologies can revolutionize the way we approach this challenge.

During the event, Emergent Waste Solutions will present their transformative technologies, sharing insights into their research, development process, and successful implementation strategies. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the intricate details of their waste management solutions, learning about their efficiency, scalability, and positive impact on the environment.

Details on how to remotely listen to Kevin Hull’s speech and learn more about EWS, click on the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/innovations-speaker-series-tickets-637338886767

About Emergent Waste Solutions Inc.

EWS is a BC company with exclusive Canadian rights to deploy the world leading Advanced Thermolysis System (“ATS”) technology. ATS is an innovative, secure, efficient, and proven method for the conversion of waste materials such as MSW, plastics, biomass, and livestock waste into marketable products, such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, syngas, and bio-oil. The Company has global rights for this technology for most countries. It currently has over $200 MM of potential projects in the pipeline.

About the Innovation Speaker Series

You are invited to click here to view the company website for more information about our technology and products: http://www.ewscanada.com

For further information contact :

khull@ewscanada.com (604)741-1956