Lactose-Free Dairy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Lactose-Free Dairy Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Lactose-Free Dairy Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $10.9 billion in 2022 to $11.8 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%. Further, the lactose-free dairy market will reach $16.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8%. Europe held the largest lactose-free dairy market share in 2022.



One of the significant drivers of lactose-free dairy industry growth is the increasing consumption of organic food and beverages. Organic food products are produced through farming methods that do not involve the use of chemicals or human-made additives. As lactose-free foods are harvested using organic methods, they are preferred by consumers who seek organic options. This preference for organic products has resulted in a surge in organic food and beverage consumption, as evidenced by the Organic Trade Association's data.

Learn More In-Depth On The Lactose-Free Dairy Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lactose-free-dairy-global-market-report

Major lactose-free dairy companies are Dairy Farmers of Americas Inc., General Mills Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle S.A., Saputo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Organic Valley, Johnson & Johnson, The Kroger Company, and Cabot Creamery Cooperative Inc.

Innovations in product offerings are a key trend in the lactose-free dairy market. Leading companies in the industry are introducing novel products, such as animal-free creams and easily digestible alternatives, to maintain their market position.

For example, in February 2022, Modern Kitchen, a US-based animal-free products company, launched the world's first animal-free cream cheese. This product is developed using precision fermentation technology, wherein DNA sequences of genuine dairy are encoded into microorganisms that produce proteins similar to real milk. The resulting product is both lactose-free and free from hormones and cholesterol.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Lactose-Free Dairy Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9410&type=smp

The global lactose-free dairy market is segmented as -

1) By Type: Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Other Types

2) By Form: Solid, Liquid, Powder

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels

The lactose-free dairy market report serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, investors, researchers, and decision-makers seeking a comprehensive understanding of the market. By providing insights into market trends, growth drivers, and key players, the report aids in making informed business decisions and capitalizing on the lucrative opportunities within the lactose-free dairy sector.

Lactose-Free Dairy Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the lactose-free dairy market size, lactose-free dairy market segments, lactose-free dairy market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model