REMINDER: State coastal commission to meet in New Bern June 15

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 - 00:00

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission will meet June 15 at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 South Front Street, New Bern. A public input and comment period is scheduled for noon. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to three minutes per person. The meeting is open to the public.

