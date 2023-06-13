Forum Partners excited about $1 Billion Southplace City Center Project
Phase 1 of Southplace City Center $1 Billion project commencesNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Forum Partners in joint venture with Urban Retail is excited to partner with Electra America and BH Group on the $1 billion Southland Mall redevelopment. The first phase of "Southplace City Center" has been launched and is expected to include an 8-story apartment building with 475 rental units, 14,000 square feet of retail space and a parking garage. The project was approved in early May by the Town of Cutler Bay.
The new ownership team is planning for a lifestyle expansion to include more than 4,000 residential units, over 500,000 square feet of curated retail, and exciting dining and entertaining venues at the existing mall, with an additional 150,000 square feet of prime retail space and outparcels for food and beverage operators. The phased redevelopment project will be a new community with abundant green space, bike and golf cart trails, walking trails, a trolley system, and easy access to public transit, the soon-to-open Miami-Dade SMART Plan mass transit route adjacent to the property. The total project, to be completed over a seven-year time frame, is expected to create approximately 2,700 new jobs and generate $44 million in property taxes ad valorem revenue in the first five years ($6.1 million to Cutler Bay), and up to $491 million ($75.2 million to Cutler Bay) over a 20-year period.
“Urban Retail has taken a prominent role in the evolution of the shopping mall over the past forty years, both in the US and worldwide. In the latest chapter of this story, Urban has identified solutions for regional malls that are seeking to remain relevant as places where people gather to work, live, shop and find entertainment. Following on the heels of its successful re-imagination of Stonecrest Mall in suburban Atlanta, Urban is excited to be selected as the retail partner in the redevelopment of Southland Mall as a vibrant, mixed-use project in southern Miami-Dade County.” said Russell Platt, CEO Forum Partners.
