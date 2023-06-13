Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Industry

Advancements in gaming technology and availability of a wide range of gaming options are driving the family/indoor entertainment centers market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Reach to USD 88.7 Billion by 2032 | Top Players Such as Funriders & KidZania." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global family/indoor entertainment centers market was valued at USD 30.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 88.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Favorable youth demographics and continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play boost the growth of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market. In addition, increase in number of malls positively impacts the growth of the market. Surge in investments in new games and attractions

The family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented based on activity area, facility size, revenue source, type, visitor demographics, and region. In terms of activity area, the market is classified into arcade studios, AR & VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others. Depending on facility size, it is divided into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and over 30 acres. Depending on revenue source, it is classified into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others.

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into children’s entertainment centers (CECs), children’s edutainment centers (CEDCs), adult entertainment centers' (AECs), and location-based VR entertainment centers (LBECs). In terms of visitor demographics, the market is categorized into families with children (0-9), families with children (9-12), teenagers (12-18), young adults (18-24), and adults (ages 24+). Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on activity area, the arcade studios segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. This is attributed to rise in spending by children and young age members on entertainment activities in arcade studios. However, the AR & VR gaming zones segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share of the global family/indoor entertainment centers industry, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to presence of a large number of players and rise in popularity of adventurous games and sports. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of malls in countries such as India, China, and other developing countries.

The key players profiled in the family/indoor entertainment centers market analysis are CEC Entertainment Concepts, LP., Cinergy Entertainment Group, Landmark Leisure LLC (Fun City), Funriders, KidZania, Dave and Buster’s, Inc., Lucky Strike Entertainment, Scene75 Entertainment Centers, Smaaash, and Timezone Global.

Covid-19 Scenario

● Owing to lockdown implemented in many countries during the Covid-19 pandemic, many activity centers such as arcade studios, gaming zones, and physical activity centers were closed to curb the spread from cross-contamination. This affected the overall revenue negatively.

● There has been economic instability at destinations such as amusement park, arcades, and others and almost 90–92% of such parks faced a complete ban on dining at their restaurants as well. This, in turn, reduced the overall revenue streams.

● The family/indoor entertainment centers market is expected to recover steadily post-pandemic as government authorities of different countries permit these centers to run with full capacity.

