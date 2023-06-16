Center for Internet Security Joins the Microsoft Security Association

Center for Internet Security

Partnership will enable more seamless collaboration around cybersecurity best practices

EAST GREENBUSH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) today announced its induction into the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

As cyber threats continue to escalate, CIS and Microsoft are combining their expertise to better serve organizations of all types with impactful cybersecurity best practices.

As a security provider to 95% of the Fortune 500, Microsoft has created MISA to build an ecosystem of intelligent security solutions that defend against a world of increased threats. Today, MISA boasts a vibrant ecosystem of over 300 members with more than 290 software integrations and 640 managed security service offers.

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association’s vibrant security ecosystem is valuable to our shared customers because it reduces the cost and complexity of integrating disparate security tools,” said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association lead.

This announcement highlights the importance of the overall strategic partnership between CIS and Microsoft. The collaboration has already yielded results with the announcement of the CIS Azure Compute Microsoft Windows Server 2019 Benchmark v1.0.0 for Azure virtual machines that aligns with the CIS recommended security configurations. This initial joint effort was soon followed by the release of CIS Azure Compute Windows Server 2022 Benchmark v1.0.0.

"CIS is pleased to have partnered with MISA to enable a more seamless way for both public and private sector organizations to better secure themselves against cyber attacks," said Gina Chapman, CIS Executive Vice President of Sales and Services. "This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to create a safer connected world. We look forward to fostering this important relationship with Microsoft and contributing to the MISA community."

About CIS

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®

), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the rapidly changing cybersecurity needs of U.S. election offices. To learn more, visit http://cisecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.

About MISA

Launched in 2018, the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) was created to help public and private sector organizations better defend against increasing security threats. As a platform that connects security tools deployed across the industry, MISA now includes MSSPs and has grown into a vibrant ecosystem of over 300 members. The Association is committed to providing intelligent security solutions to meet diverse security needs and network

configurations.