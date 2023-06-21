Just Mind Counseling Partners with Frontline Strong to Provide Free Counseling for First Responders
Local Austin mental health practice partners to provide free mental health coverage for first responders.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just Mind Counseling, a leading counseling and therapy center in Austin, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Frontline Strong, an organization dedicated to supporting first responders, frontline healthcare workers, veterans, and their families. This collaboration aims to offer free counseling services to those who have dedicated their lives to the service of others.
Frontline Strong's mission is to reduce the impact of trauma on the lives of individuals working on the frontlines. By providing access to free counseling services with compassionate therapists and social workers, the organization strives to alleviate the stigma associated with trauma in frontline and veteran communities, as well as among their families. Frontline Strong believes that everyone's story includes moments of darkness, but it is not the end. Their goal is to be the guiding light during these brave individuals' darkest moments and assist them in their journey towards mental and emotional healing.
Frontline Strong is dedicated to raising awareness about mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). They provide valuable education and resources to help individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, and PTSD find appropriate forms of trauma healing. Through this partnership, Just Mind Counseling and Frontline Strong hope to show others a path forward, helping them overcome the burdens of trauma that have haunted them for far too long.
Just Mind Counseling, founded in Austin in 2007, is an established counseling center with over 47 therapists, including 20 highly trained Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapists. Research has shown that EMDR therapy is highly effective in the treatment of trauma, with 100% of single-trauma survivors and 77% of multiple-trauma survivors no longer meeting diagnostic criteria for PTSD after just six 50-minute EMDR sessions*,**. Just Mind Counseling is dedicated to providing evidence-based counseling and is enthusiastic about partnering with Frontline Strong to support all first responders in Texas.
"We are honored to partner with Frontline Strong to offer free counseling services to our dedicated first responders," said William Schroeder, MA, LPC, NCC, Founder of Just Mind Counseling. "At Just Mind, we believe in the power of therapy and its ability to help individuals heal from trauma. By collaborating with Frontline Strong, we can provide crucial support to those who have given so much to our community."
Just Mind Counseling and Frontline Strong are excited about this partnership and are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of first responders, frontline healthcare workers, veterans, and their families. Together, they aim to create a future where trauma is better understood, mental health is prioritized, and healing is accessible to all.
For more information about Just Mind Counseling, please visit https://justmind.org/emdr-therapy/. To contact Frontline Strong about services in Texas, please visit https://frontlinestrong.org/.
###
About Just Mind Counseling:
Just Mind is an Austin-based husband-and-wife-run mental health practice that provides comprehensive psychological care to adults, couples, teenagers, and children. Our skilled counselors and psychologists are trained to meet the unique emotional and diagnostic needs of the clients they are matched with and utilize tools like CBT, EMDR, SE, IPNB, and others. We also offer Psychological Assessment for ADHD and Autism. We pride ourselves on creating a safe therapeutic environment where you and your loved ones feel comfortable sharing your successes and challenges without judgment. With a team of over 47 therapists, including 20 EMDR therapists, Just Mind Counseling is committed to providing evidence-based, compassionate care to their clients.
About Frontline Strong:
Frontline Strong is an organization dedicated to supporting first responders, frontline healthcare workers, veterans, and their families. Their mission is to decrease the impact of trauma on the lives of these individuals through free counseling services, mental health education, and PTSD awareness initiatives. Frontline Strong aims to remove the stigma surrounding trauma and provide accessible resources for healing.
*https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3951033/
*“The Current Status of EMDR Therapy Involving the Treatment of Complex Posttraumatic Stress Disorder.” Journal of EMDR Practice and Research 13, 4 (2019): 284–90.
Media Contact:
Name: William Schroeder, MA, LPC, NCC
Position: Founder, Just Mind Counseling
Email: william.schroeder@justmind.org
Phone: 512-843-7665 x003
William Andrew Schroeder
Just Mind
+1 512-524-7172
email us here